Emanuela Orlandi: The Vatican reopens the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the young woman

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • wording
  • BBC News World

image source, Scientific

explained,

Emanuela Orlandi was 15 years old when she disappeared on her way home from music class.

The Vatican remains unsolved in one of the city’s most mysterious disappearances to occur in nearly 40 years: the disappearance of young Emanuela Orlandi on June 22, 1983 while returning home from a flute lesson in Rome.

On Monday it was learned that the authorities had reopened the investigation into the case, according to Vatican sources confirmed to local media, after several requests from Pietro, Emanuela’s older brother, who has carried out a campaign over the years to solve the disappearance.

According to the news agency AdnkronosThe Vatican’s chief prosecutor, Alessandro Dedi, said that “all files, documents, reports, information and testimonies” related to the case would be re-examined in order to “undo any effort”.

In addition, the investigation will also focus on the case of Mirella Gregory, who was also 15 years old when she disappeared in Rome weeks before Orlandi.

