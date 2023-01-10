Emanuela Orlandi: The Vatican reopens the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the young woman

wording

BBC News World

4 hours

image source, Scientific explained, Emanuela Orlandi was 15 years old when she disappeared on her way home from music class.

The Vatican remains unsolved in one of the city’s most mysterious disappearances to occur in nearly 40 years: the disappearance of young Emanuela Orlandi on June 22, 1983 while returning home from a flute lesson in Rome.

On Monday it was learned that the authorities had reopened the investigation into the case, according to Vatican sources confirmed to local media, after several requests from Pietro, Emanuela’s older brother, who has carried out a campaign over the years to solve the disappearance.

According to the news agency AdnkronosThe Vatican’s chief prosecutor, Alessandro Dedi, said that “all files, documents, reports, information and testimonies” related to the case would be re-examined in order to “undo any effort”.

In addition, the investigation will also focus on the case of Mirella Gregory, who was also 15 years old when she disappeared in Rome weeks before Orlandi.

The news of the reopening of the investigation known a few months after the premiere on Netflix of “the cgirl from the Vatican “, Documentary film that explores the theories surrounding the Orlandi case.

In 2019, as part of investigations into this case, the Vatican authorities opened two tombs of nineteenth-century German princesses, although no evidence was found.

image source, Getty Images explained, Emanuela Orlandi (right) disappeared 40 days after another 15-year-old girl, Mirella Gregory, went missing in Rome. Both are depicted in this fresco.

What happened to Emanuela?

On June 22, 1983, Emanuela was returning home from her flute class. She was last seen at a bus stop in the center of Rome.

The 15-year-old girl simply disappeared. No one has seen her since.

The Orlandi family lived in the Vatican City, where the father worked as an ordinary employee of the papal family.

Decades of speculation followed, fueled by the new Netflix series. Was she kidnapped and killed? yes it was, Where is his body?

Emanuela’s family – who said on Monday they learned of the reopening of the investigation by the press – had to follow endless threads and rumours.

“Many people say to me: forget it, enjoy your life, and don’t think about it anymore,” Pietro Orlandi stated in 2019 when the cemeteries in the Vatican reopened.

“But I can’t. I won’t be at peace until it’s resolved.”

image source, Andreas Solaro/Getty Images explained, Pietro Orlandi is the older brother of Emanuela.