Eta Aquarids: Where and How Can You See Falling Debris from Halley’s Comet

20 hours ago Leo Adkins
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

caption,

Meteor showers can be seen with the naked eye.

It’s several decades before Halley’s Comet visits us again, and its next visible appearance from Earth is due in 2061 or 2062, but every year the famous star sends us a memory so we don’t forget it: a meteor shower known as Eta. Aquarid.

These are the cosmic particles left behind by a comet during its orbit around the Sun, which lasts on average 75 or 76 years.

When these particles come into contact with Earth’s atmosphere – which typically occurs between April and May each year – they create an astronomical spectacle known colloquially as “Meteor shower”.

According to the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, for its English acronym), Eta aquatic organisms move at a speed of about 66 kilometers per second, leaving behind halos that can last a few minutes.

More Stories

Fragments of Halley’s Comet light up the sky tonight – Teach me about science

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

This 24 karat gold Nintendo Wii is finally up for auction

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

What will happen on May 6, 2022 on Earth, according to NASA?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to create a secret group chat with your friends | Applications | Smart phones | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to hide ‘writing’ from your conversations | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Samsung updates its old phones with 4 new Galaxy S22 camera features

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

AMLO will double the resources to implement social programs in El Salvador

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Dermatologist and Atopic Dermatitis Patient: Dr. Elena Montalvan

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

David “Medalita” Jimenez increases his unbeaten in-ring record and points to the US

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Fragments of Halley’s Comet light up the sky tonight – Teach me about science

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Interbank transfers: what to do if you can not pay your debts due to the suspension of the service?

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring