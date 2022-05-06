What will happen on May 6, 2022 on Earth, according to NASA?

Nobody knows when the world will end. Not even NASA, despite warnings of asteroids colliding with Earth on May 6, 2022.

The risk of a single asteroid (or several) hitting Earth is high. In fact, according to the record Cosmos Magazinean average of 17 celestial bodies are located on our planet every day. Of various sizes, shapes and origins, they are part of the dance that integrates us into the universe. This does not mean that a file Neither humanity nor the biosphere is in danger of disappearing.

Recently, the false news that NASA announced that May 6, 2022 will be the end of the world. However, this It is only the product of effective owners, who seek to attract people’s attention through fear and excitement. This is what will really happen on this date, and why it should not be a cause for global concern.

What will happen on May 6, 2022, according to NASA?

The news exploded on social media: the asteroid 2009 FJ1 will impact Earth on May 6, 2022, as warned by NASA. Even though this orb existed, and it was real, it attracted a torrent of lies around itself. Here we present some facts as documented Xataka:

Asteroid 2009 FJ1 was first seen in 13 years, in May 2009.

It has a diameter of between 10 and 20 meters (in contrast The Earth exceeds 12,000 km ).

). under nothing Circumstance It poses a mortal danger to the Earth, to its ecological balance, or to the organisms that inhabit it.

Moreover, it is very unlikely that you will even collide with anyone or anything on the surface of the earth. This is because, as happens with other extraterrestrial bodies, Likely to disintegrate upon contact with the atmosphere. For its part, NASA understands that this asteroid will approach Earth on May 6, 2022.

Through a network of telescopes and its Planetary Defense Coordination Office, NASA monitors all asteroids passing through Earth. In addition, the space agency has “a lot of asteroid statistics for you to review,” Space explains, including a list of upcoming flights and small body data«. The 2009 FJ1 falls into this category.

however, This event is irrelevant to that that space agency He didn’t bother to deny it This kind of disturbing news. Around space, the universe and nature, there will always be people trying to spread conspiracy theories intruder. to face it with critical lookIt is always best to know where this information is coming from, who is issuing it, and for what purpose.

What could lead to the collapse of civilization?

When asked what could lead to the collapse of civilization as we know it, The climate crisis is the immediate answer. The United Nations and other NGOs have insisted on this for decades. The rate of consumption and burning of fossil fuels What do we humans carry? that it Unbearable.

What’s more: that if this trend is not reversed before the end of this decade, The planet could easily be Uninhabitable by 2040. severe dehydrationAnd wildfire monsters, hurricane bombs and others irregular natural phenomena They are already emerging because of the climate crisis.

In the face of this global alarm – and it is real, and it does exist tangible around the world– Another couple worried about asteroids that will pass near our planet Simply waning.

