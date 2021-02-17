Etna volcano eruption leaves great photos

This Tuesday, February 16th Etna volcano in Italy, Returned to make an offer when it broke out.

It caused the explosion, which was captured by various users of local and social media Ash cloud forced to suspend operations at Catania airport, On the east coast of Sicily.

“Due to the volcanic activity of Aetna and as a result of abundant volcanic ash, the runway at Catania airport is closed for the time being: clean-up and recovery activities are being carried out,” they reported on Twitter.

Strombolian eruption (a kind of eruption) from #Atna tonight

Heavy emission of ash and colorful lava fountain generating rivers descending from the slopes (minimal risk). Image credit: Domenico Mazzaglia pic.twitter.com/K0EiUPeWu0 – SkyAlert (SkyAlertMx) February 16, 2021

According to the Italian emergency services, the crater in the southeast of the mountain, located in Valle del Bove, began to release ash and pyroclastic flows that reached the municipalities of Catania, Nicolosi and other surrounding areas.

Etna volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in Europe.

The event is monitored by the Civil Protection Department which, for the time being, He did not warn of the potential risks due to this event, Although they continue to review the situation in Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo.

Photos: Reuters

For his part, the director of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanoes (INGV) said, Stefano Branca“We have seen worse situations,” stressing that The phenomenon “was not disturbing at all”.

While this wasn’t a single event yet in 2021, the Italian media confirmed this admiration Pictures left by the eruption, with a huge column of smoke, as well as falling ash and stones in different areas of Catania.

In mid-January, the southeast crater was already the hero of a similar event with a lava flood after weeks of activity.

Days later, on February 4, Etna again recorded an eruption. On that occasion, however, The four pits in the rocky mass over three thousand meters were active. This hasn’t happened since the late 1990s.