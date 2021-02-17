Trump calls on Republican senators to revolt against McConnell

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Washington, DC /

Former US President Donald Trump asked the Republican senators Stop confessing to Mitch McConnell As its leader in the Senate after a congressman said that Joe Biden’s predecessor was “practically and morally responsible” for the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The Republican Party can never have respect or power with political leaders like a senator Mitch McConnell Trump said in a stinging statement “up front,” warning that if McConnell continued in leadership, Republicans “would not win again.”

“When necessary and appropriate, I will support primary competitors who advocate for Make America great again (Make America Great Again) and our policy of America first (US first). Trump warned that we want wonderful, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership.

The former president expressed his “regret” for supporting the Republican leader in the Senate, stressing that had it not been for that, he would have lost his seat as a senator from Kentucky. McConnell voted to condemn Trump To take the Capitol.

He also blamed him for letting the Republicans lose power in the Senate after the Senators won. Democrats John Usoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Maintaining the unfounded line that last November’s elections were “rigged.”

Trump attacked McConnell from his wits to his appearance in his picture Release, Noting that he lacks “political acumen, wisdom, skill and personality” and described him as a “strict, diligent and serious political pirate.”

