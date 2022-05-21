Etna volcano: in Italy they captured a powerful eruption; There was lava and ash

Etna volcanoit is one of the The most active in the world And recently the camera caught the powerful explosion where there was a river wash And huge ash plumes.

What is known about the recent eruption of Etna?

The highest active volcano in Europethe mountain Mount EtnaImpressive display mode Friday morningWith Rivers of hot lava and plumes of smoke He threw huge amounts of meters of ash into the darkened evening sky. The red lava that flowed down the mountain during the night ran in the direction of the Lyon Valley in Sicily, Italy.

Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and that’s how it erupted. Photo: Agence France-Presse

The volcano 3330 meters It can cause a scenic hike several times a year, spewing lava and ash over the Mediterranean island of Sicily. Etna, which is located above the city of Catania, often erupts.

Despite its severity, The camera captured the Etna volcanoIts eruptions rarely cause significant damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions of any volcano, with the first recorded sighting dating back to 425 BC. The last major eruption occurred in 1992.

Photo: Agence France-Presse

What data should I know about Etna volcano?

The Mount EtnaThe most active volcano in Europe It is thus cataloged by expert volcanologists who study it every year. The most active crater remains in the southeast, where a small cone of volcanic debris is also formed.

In late January and early February last year, there was a continuous series of eruptions that never stopped. What’s new is that they are now The four summit craters are active, Something that hasn’t happened since 1998-1999.

According to the volcanologist Boris Behnke on twitter, Volcanic activity also causes a loud roar Due to the eruption of magma bubbles within the volcanic channel. The debris emitted from this activity then falls into the northeastern part of the cone.

Photo: Agence France-Presse

“Among the many wonderful things you can see in Etna these days: delicate rings made of steam, produced by powerful explosions from a narrow channel.” Boris Behnke