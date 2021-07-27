EU will maintain travel restrictions due to delta variant of covid-19

The United States will maintain existing restrictions on international travel Despite the pressures of the European UnionThis is when the delta variant cases of COVID-19 increase in the country and around the world.

“We will maintain the current restrictions,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. “The most contagious type of delta is spreading here and abroad.”

He added that the trend of increasing cases was likely to continue “in the coming weeks”, and reiterated It mainly affects unvaccinated people.

In its latest warning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended avoiding travel to Spain and Portugal, two popular destinations for American tourists, due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

The US issued the same recommendation to Cyprus a week after it did the same with travel to the UK, the main international destination for Americans. After Mexico and Canada in 2019.

When asked how the travel restrictions would help, Psaki said so The “prevalent alternative in the United States” is Delta, so he doesn’t think “having more people with a delta variant is the right move.”

The United States imposed travel restrictions from the European Union, the United Kingdom, China and Iran for more than a year due to the pandemic, then added other countries, including Brazil and India.

in June, The European Union has been opened to travelers from the United States, They generally demand a vaccination certificate or negative tests for the virus, under pressure from countries dependent on tourism such as Greece, Spain and Italy, which fear another turbulent year.

European Union leaders have asked the United States to show reciprocity, and on July 15, President Joe Biden confirmed he would have an answer on the matter “in the next few days.” After pleas from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The United States has wide-ranging exceptions, including students, academics, journalists and business people, but European leaders have complained that the regulations make ordinary people uncomfortable and hinder transatlantic trade.

