The project on the legacy of Pan American Games and Parapan American Games, together with the National Athletic Federation for People with Physical Disabilities (Fedenadif), has revitalized face-to-face training in semi-sports, sit-down volleyball, and table tennis.

Both sports regimes are returning to La Videna after seven months of inactivity due to the pandemic, while complying with biosafety protocols set by the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and approved by the Peruvian Institute of Sport (IPD). In addition to the protocols Legado implements in multisport venues.

Alberto Valenzuela, Executive Director of Lima 2019 Pan American Project and Parapan American Games Legacy Special Project, participated in a revitalization ceremony for face-to-face training sessions. He was accompanied by Gustavo San Martin, President of the Peruvian Institute of Sport (IPD) and Raymondo Delgado Villavana, President of Fedenadif.

“Taking them back today is a joy for those of us in the state, because it is our responsibility to be able to serve them, to receive them with open arms, and to enhance and enhance the work of the Pará sports that they do,” Valenzuela highlighted in Moving Words.

He assured that adequate and correct use of Legacy Headquarters is guaranteed. He stressed that “the little grain of sand that we have placed is to preserve the spaces in the best conditions and to provide all the required support.”

For his part, Raymondo Delgado commented, “On this memorial day we are very happy to resume training. We congratulate this initiative and the support they provide us.”

With sports majors revitalized today, 20 athletes with special needs are already training at VIDENA, Legado’s headquarters. In the past weeks, other Barra sports such as badminton, Para athletics, Para shooting, and weightlifting have been revitalized.

The Pan American Project and the Parapan American Games Legacy Special Project coordinate and collaborate with FEDENADIF and ANPPERصلة to continue promoting Para Sport in Peru, providing all facilities in a fully accessible location.

The Legacy Project is implementing strict biosafety protocols as prevention against the Coronavirus, to ensure athletes and athletes with special needs continue to train for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Paraban American Games in Lima 2019 was a before-and-after milestone in the eyes of Peruvians towards Para. The athletes Para inspired us with their courage and determination to achieve great goals.

Places built and remodeled for the American Parapan Games, which are now part of the Lima 2019 Legacy, are fully accessible and have access ramps, tactile trim floors, Braille signs, etc.

