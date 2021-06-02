Experts in physical culture and emotional well-being speak with the educational community. – Affiliate newsletters

1,457 parents participate, as well as teachers in front of the group and physical education.

Guanajuato, Gto. 01 June 2021. – As part of the 2021 State of Health and Physical Culture Week, the Guanajuato Secretariat for Education (SEG) has developed activities to promote healthy lifestyles, including five talks given by experts in sports, recreation and physical education. Through the exchange of experiences between professionals you contribute to the physical and emotional well-being of students.

In every talk held on the Teams platform, the education community reached the participation of 457 thousand parents, as well as teachers in front of the group and physical education; who interacted and expressed their doubts and concerns to the experts in each of the topics covered.

school sports and physical culture; physical activity and social and emotional skills; Healthy habits and lifestyles, physical education when back to school, and entertainment for the comprehensive training of boys and girls were the topics taught by Mtro. Raul Braulio Medina Carrion, meters. Rosa Garcia Posadas, Psic. Lisbeth Rojas Aguilera, Metro. Yehu Ortiz Hernandez and left. Francisco Socedo Torres, respectively.

Conversations are available on the page: https://bit.ly/3vaxgIf