UR is looking for “scientific heroes” between the ages of 6 and 12
The University of La Rioja will host a new version of the “Scientific Champions” urban camp targeting schoolchildren between the ages of 6 and 12. It will take place in two shifts, one week for each alternate, the first from July 5 to 30, and the second from August 30 to September 3.
This initiative is the result of the agreement signed between the University of La Rioja and the Esciencia Company specialized in scientific publishing and cultural revitalization, and is being carried out in the agricultural wing of the UR CCT building.
The aim of “Science Champions” is to provide an educational and fun experience related to science and technology, so that participants become aware of both fields during their spare time.
This activity also aims to strengthen the relationships and emotional bonds with peers in the participants, and contribute to important values such as teamwork and tolerance.
In this new release of Science Superheroes, Early Bird service is offered at no additional cost from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM and flexible pick-up time from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM.
The registration fee is € 125. Registration will be done via the web: http://bit.ly/CampSuperHeroesUR21 or by e-mail: [email protected] There will be a maximum of 2 groups, with a maximum of 9 students per group.
Programming 1:
Monday, “Heroes from Another Planet.”
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Immersive Dynamics: The Superhero Factory
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Science & More Workshop: Superhero Neurons
- 12:00 – 13:30 Science game: Jamkhana for innovation
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Tuesday, “Supernatural Scientific Abilities”
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 inundation dynamics: lightning burst
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Scientific Workshop and more: Great Reflections
- 12:00 – 13:30 Creative Workshop: What’s in the Superhero’s Mouth?
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Wednesday, ‘Secret identities and messages’
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Indulgence Dynamics: The Science of Disappearance
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Science & More Workshop: Scientific Investigators
- 12:00 – 13:30 Science game: against the bad guys
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Thursday, “supernatural powers”
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Journey: Living Nature
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Journey: Living Nature
- 12:00 – 13:30 Creative Workshop: Lanzatelarañas
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Friday: a natural disorder
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Immersion Dynamics: Equilibra-T.
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Science and More: Flying Cape Workshop
- 12:00 – 13:30 Science game: great perspective
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Programming 2:
Monday, “scientific superheroes”
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Indulgence Dynamics: Outstanding Scholars on Stage
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Scientific Workshop and more: Curie and Her Kryptonite
- 12:00 – 13:30 Science game: chain reaction
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Tuesday, “League of Sciences”
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Subduction Dynamics: Limited Strength
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Scientific Workshop and more: Maximum speed
- 12:00 – 13:30 Creative Workshop: Elasticid-ART
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Wednesday, “our origin”
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Immersion Dynamics: Stardust
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Science & More Workshop: Extraterrestrial DNA
- 12:00 – 13:30 Science game: Who is stronger?
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Thursday, scientific laws are invulnerable
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Subduction Dynamics: Gravity Champion
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Trip: The House of Science
- 12:00 – 13:30 Trip: The House of Science
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up
Friday – Environmental Champions
- 8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants
- 9:00 – 10:30 Indulgence Dynamics: Supercharged
- 10:30 – 11:00 lunch
- 11:00 – 12:00 Science & More Workshop: Inexhaustible Energy
- 12:00 – 13:30 Science game: science races
- 13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up