UR is looking for “scientific heroes” between the ages of 6 and 12

The University of La Rioja will host a new version of the “Scientific Champions” urban camp targeting schoolchildren between the ages of 6 and 12. It will take place in two shifts, one week for each alternate, the first from July 5 to 30, and the second from August 30 to September 3.

This initiative is the result of the agreement signed between the University of La Rioja and the Esciencia Company specialized in scientific publishing and cultural revitalization, and is being carried out in the agricultural wing of the UR CCT ​​building.

The aim of “Science Champions” is to provide an educational and fun experience related to science and technology, so that participants become aware of both fields during their spare time.

This activity also aims to strengthen the relationships and emotional bonds with peers in the participants, and contribute to important values ​​such as teamwork and tolerance.

In this new release of Science Superheroes, Early Bird service is offered at no additional cost from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM and flexible pick-up time from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

The registration fee is € 125. Registration will be done via the web: http://bit.ly/CampSuperHeroesUR21 or by e-mail: [email protected] There will be a maximum of 2 groups, with a maximum of 9 students per group.

Programming 1:

Monday, “Heroes from Another Planet.”

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Immersive Dynamics: The Superhero Factory

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Science & More Workshop: Superhero Neurons

12:00 – 13:30 Science game: Jamkhana for innovation

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Tuesday, “Supernatural Scientific Abilities”

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 inundation dynamics: lightning burst

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Scientific Workshop and more: Great Reflections

12:00 – 13:30 Creative Workshop: What’s in the Superhero’s Mouth?

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Wednesday, ‘Secret identities and messages’

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Indulgence Dynamics: The Science of Disappearance

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Science & More Workshop: Scientific Investigators

12:00 – 13:30 Science game: against the bad guys

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Thursday, “supernatural powers”

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Journey: Living Nature

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Journey: Living Nature

12:00 – 13:30 Creative Workshop: Lanzatelarañas

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Friday: a natural disorder

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Immersion Dynamics: Equilibra-T.

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Science and More: Flying Cape Workshop

12:00 – 13:30 Science game: great perspective

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Programming 2:

Monday, “scientific superheroes”

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Indulgence Dynamics: Outstanding Scholars on Stage

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Scientific Workshop and more: Curie and Her Kryptonite

12:00 – 13:30 Science game: chain reaction

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Tuesday, “League of Sciences”

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Subduction Dynamics: Limited Strength

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Scientific Workshop and more: Maximum speed

12:00 – 13:30 Creative Workshop: Elasticid-ART

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Wednesday, “our origin”

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Immersion Dynamics: Stardust

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Science & More Workshop: Extraterrestrial DNA

12:00 – 13:30 Science game: Who is stronger?

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Thursday, scientific laws are invulnerable

8:30 – 9:00 Welcome to the participants

9:00 – 10:30 Subduction Dynamics: Gravity Champion

10:30 – 11:00 lunch

11:00 – 12:00 Trip: The House of Science

12:00 – 13:30 Trip: The House of Science

13:30 – 14:00 Participants pick up

Friday – Environmental Champions