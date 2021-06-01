Hydrogen: Toyota vs Science? The Mirai travels more than 1,000 kilometers on a single charge – news – hybrid cars and electricity

The second generation Toyota Mirai managed to break The world record for the distance traveled by a hydrogen-powered car. The production model without any difference regarding the one offered for sale was able to move forward 1003 Kilometers One charge (of green hydrogen) in the three fuel tanks. A figure much higher than the 650 km it corresponds to according to the WLTP cycle, thanks to the fact that its four engines were able to reduce the consumption of 0.8 grams of hydrogen per kilometer of smoothing to 0.55.

While other manufacturers are skeptical about hydrogen fuel cell technology referring to science-verified facts, Toyota has high hopes for that. This is evident with the second generation of the Toyota Mirai, where time and money were invested with the aim of achieving a qualitative and quantitative leap over the previous generation. One way to show that progress is real is to test it Production unit Without any kind of modification as to what is actually for sale to attract attention.

At the heart of the event dedicated to environmental transformation.Paris HydrogenHeld for 10 days, between 20 and 30 March, in the French capital, The Japanese salon managed to cover a distance of 1003 kilometers With a single charge of hydrogen from their tanks. The record specifically shows the competitive advantage of hydrogen over battery-powered electric cars: autonomy and recharge speed.

Four non-professional drivers took turns setting a new world record for longest mileage in a hydrogen car. During the tour, it was the average Toyota Mirai consumption 0.55 grams of hydrogen per kilometer Way And when the test was over, it was still specifying an additional 9 kilometers of autonomy on the dashboard. In addition, the hydrogen used in the test was fully supplied From renewable sourcesIn other words, no pollution was emitted to generate it.

Toyota Mirai during the test that broke the world record for the distance traveled by an electric hydrogen car.

The drivers who took the test were Mary Gade, Press Director for Toyota France, Maxime Le Hare, Mirai product manager, James Olden, Toyota engineer, and Victorian Aerosard, founder and captain of the Energy Observer, the world’s first hydrogen-powered and renewable sailboat. The energy stored in this boat’s battery, which comes from a hydrogenated fan, is precisely used to separate the hydrogen from the oxygen in the seawater by electrolysis. This hydrogen is used in a fuel cell developed by Toyota to power the electric motor that drives the boat when the winds subside.

The second generation Toyota Mirai is a large electric car belonging to the E Class. It measures 4.98 meters in length, 1.89 meters in width, 1.47 meters in height, and weighs about 1900 kg. Inside, Toyota wanted to offer finishes based on premium materials and Very generous standard equipment.

It’s based on Toyota’s modular TNGA platform, and as a result, there’s a fundamental change from the previous generation: Mirai now Rear wheel drive. The use of this platform also helps to balance the weight distribution between both axles which is now 50/50, which should help provide a feeling that it should provide a good driving feel despite not being equipped with a drive system that is too strong. Its electric motor generates 134 kW (180 hp) and 300 Nm Torque that allows you to reach maximum speed 175 km / h.

According to Toyota, the autonomy afforded by its three 5.6 kilogram hydrogen tanks is the 650 km (Much lower than the record) with a combined consumption of WLTP of 0.8-0.89 kg / 100 km.