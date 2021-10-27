F1 considering third US Grand Prix after Austin success

Interest in F1 has increased dramatically in the country thanks to Netflix

Ross Brawn was delighted with the welcome and atmosphere in Austin

Formula 1 sports director Ross Brawn is not ruling out a third race in the US in the future after the great weather last weekend in Austin. The Briton says interest in the first category has increased dramatically in recent years and that the return to the Americas has been very successful.

Formula 1 will play two races in the US in 2022. One will continue in Austin, which has a guaranteed presence on the calendar, and the second will be in Miami, which will debut on the calendar after years of rumours. The inaugural visit to Florida will be on May 8 next year.

Interest in Formula 1 in the US has grown a lot in recent years thanks to Netflix and its “Drive To Survive” documentary. Thanks to him, fans were able to get to know the drivers better and became even more fond of the first class of motorsport. After successful ticket sales in Austin, Brown is not ruling out a third Grand Prix in the coming years.

“We are seeing a very strong interaction with American fans today. For several years, Formula 1 has been a hobby there, but for now, Interest has grown greatlyBrawn explained in his column on the official Formula 1 website.

“The fans know the drivers and they know how they are on the track. It’s very exciting for them and I think it shows that. No problem getting two jobs in the US, or maybe moreThanks to the passion that prevailed last weekend.”

Brown was very happy with Formula 1’s return to Austin after not being able to visit the track in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Briton asserts that the American atmosphere is always special and more than that it was created by the nearly 400,000 spectators who came over the three days.

“There was a lot of excitement over the weekend, for example Shaquille O’Neal got on the podium with cups in a great car. He spoke to me after the race and he seems like a huge fan of the competition. It was a very American event and we love racing like that. It’s amazing Being in a city like Austin and Watch 380,000 fans create an incredible atmosphere‘,” Brown commented to conclude.

