Facebook Messenger | The trick to activate incognito mode without external apps | SPORTS-PLAY

Apps nowadays focus on two very important words, privacy and security, so as to attract more users. An application that has been enhanced the above is , the instant messaging platform that currently has over 4 billion users according to the download history from the Google Play Store. Did you know that with the above-mentioned app, you can chat in incognito mode? Here we will teach you the steps to activate it.

This is a function similar to the temporary mode of And Although here you can set a time limit for your messages to self-destruct, this ranges from 5 seconds to a maximum of a day. Moreover, at the end of the conversation, it will be automatically deleted without leaving any traces.

There are several ways to create a new Secret Chat in the Mark Zuckererg app, although the easiest way is to use the Create New Chat button that we’ll explain to you now. It is important to clarify that the trick works on Apple’s Android and iOS mobile phones.

HOW TO CHAT IN INCOGNITO MODE

  • First, make sure Facebook Messenger You have no pending updates in Google Play or the App Store.
  • Next, tap on the pencil icon in the upper right corner, to create a group chat.
  • Now, activate the lock icon present at the top right and type the name of the contact you want to chat with.
  • Here you have to take into account something, it is necessary to have a mutual agreement with the other person to create a conversation in disguise, in which one will establish and accept the other.
  • If the user does not agree, messages will not be sent.
  • Finally, chat without problems as nothing will be logged. As you can see, a new clock icon appears in the conversation, which is used to set a self-destruct timer for messages.
Self-destructing message (Photo: Mag)

An additional fact is that normal and incognito conversations will always have end-to-end encryption, so what does this mean? Only you and the other person can see the chat content.

Do you have a problem with Facebook Messenger Do you want to report it? click To report something not working properly in the app. If what you want is to report abuse or other conversations that break the Messenger rules, tap Next . You can also shake your smartphone to report a problem.

