Android 12 | These are the compatible Xiaomi phones for OS update | Android | technology | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Android 12 It was announced by Google since last May, during a developer event called Google I/O, an event in which the company presented the first beta of the twelfth version of the aforementioned operating system. At the moment, a total of 4 betas have already been launched, it is estimated that there will be another one and the official version will be released later to all users; However, not everyone will enjoy this feature, as there is an exclusive list of mobile phones that can be upgraded to Android 12.

OS Android 12 It will arrive to bring a new experience to millions of users of the bot brand, as new functions are discovered little by little such as: unlocking a heavy game before the download finishes in the Play Store, taking screenshots of an entire web page, new emoji packs, and opening multiple windows in Google Chrome as if you were On a PC, privacy panels, etc.

Thanks to the list published by the technology broker Andro4allIt was possible to find out which models of Xiaomi mobile phones can be updated to Android 12. As you remember, with each update, security patches weigh much more and are more advanced so that users are not victims of cyber-attacks, therefore, very old mobile phones will not be able to update even to Android 11. There may be some models that are not in the list but there is a possibility that be compatible.

Xiaomi phones that will be upgraded to ANDROID 12

Xiaomi MI phones that will receive Android 12

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Mi 10 Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10 T Pro

Xiaomi REDMI mobile phones that will receive Android 12

Xiaomi Redmi K40

Xiaomi K40 Pro

Xiaomi K40 Pro +

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

xiaomi redmi note 10s

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Ultra

Xiaomi K30S Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

A small Xiaomi mobile phone that will receive Android 12

Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro

Xiaomi POCO F3 GT

Xiaomi POCO X2

Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

Xiaomi POCO M2

Xiaomi POCO M2 Reloaded

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

Xiaomi POCO M3

Xiaomi POCO M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi POCO C3

Android 12

Is there a specific date? It is important to clarify that Android 12 It hasn’t been officially released yet, at the moment, it’s only available in beta. Google launched two versions under test, one in May and the other in June 2021, the first only showed the system interface while in the second version it added new privacy tools.

It is estimated that the final and official version will arrive between October and December of this year. If you want to try the Android 12 beta, tap Here To follow the steps and install the operating system.