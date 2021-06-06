Father’s Day 2021: When is it celebrated in Mexico

(Photo: Rogelio Morales/Quartoscuro)



In Mexico, Father’s Day is celebrated in June. However, there is no specific date for this holiday.

The origin of the celebration dates back to the beginning of the twentieth century. Then, Sonora Smart Dude, the daughter of an American veteran, wanted to honor her father. He was widowed and had to look after only his six children whom he had raised with love, effort, and devotion in the city of Washington.

One morning in 1910, Sonora was listening to a sermon he gave mother’s Day And it was believed that his father also deserved a similar holiday. Thus it was proposed that a day be created to commemorate all the fathers of the country. As a date, he suggested celebrating it every June 5, which coincided with his father’s birthday.

Although his initiative was unsuccessful, years later, In 1924, Calvin Coolidge, The 30th President of the United States decided to support the idea and officially declared it a national celebration. Then, in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed a presidential proclamation stating that ينص Third Sunday in June, Father’s Day.

In Mexico, we adopted American History in 1972, so we celebrate it on the third Sunday in June, which This year it falls on the 20th.

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados will join our country and the United States. Countries: Belize, Bermuda, Burma, Brunei, Canada, Cambodia, Siena, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominica, Egypt, Slovakia, Ethiopia, Philippines, France, Ghana, Greece, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary.

India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macau, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Netherlands, Palestine, Pakistan, Qatar, United Kingdom, Saint Lucia, Saint. Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, Syria, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Although the third Sunday in June is the most famous and shared date around the world, there are countries that celebrate it at another time of the year. This is the case, for example, from Italy and Spain, which celebrate on March 19, As a specific date, for the feast of Saint Joseph, the father of Jesus, for the Catholic tradition. Morocco, Andorra, Bolivia, Croatia, Honduras, Italy, Liechtenstein, Mozambique and Portugal also celebrate this day.

It is held in Russia on February 23, the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland. In Romania, it is held on the second Sunday in May, and in Australia and New Zealand, on the first Sunday in September.

In addition, in Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Uganda, parents are honored on June 21. Poland and Nicaragua on 23, and Haiti on 27.

In Mexico, it looks like we will be able to celebrate parents better this year than we did in 2020. At the time, restaurants were closed in most parts of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost all of Mexico was in red at the epidemiology center. Traffic light alert.

From June 7 through Father’s Day, 19 states will remain in green, nine in yellow and four in orange.

* Countries in orange: Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatan.

* Countries in yellow: Baja California, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Sonora, Sinaloa and Veracruz.

* Countries in green: Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Chiapas, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, Michoacan, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

