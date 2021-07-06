We are collecting more background information on this news, stay tuned for updates.

victory. Chilean tennis player Nicolas Garry The ATP (309) advanced to the second round of the main draw for the Salzburg Challenger match in Austria on Tuesday, the clay-court competition with prizes of 132,000 euros.

He wrestled the fourth national racket against the Brazilian number one Thiago Montero (81), which gave the surprise and narrowly defeated him 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

The Chilean won a duel marked by his good service and scored 25 aces against 5 of the opponent.

It should be remembered that Gary agreed to the ‘Main Draw’ after beating Austrian Bjorn Narica (unseeded) on Sunday and Almar Elmar Eupovic (413) on Monday.

In the next round, the man from Santiago will face Germany’s Peter Heller (428 degrees), who on Monday beat Argentine Francisco Cerondolo, by 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The national tennis player is hoping to gain confidence and prestige in the standings these weeks to reach the qualifying stage for the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the season.