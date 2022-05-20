FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities on June 16

FIFA will announce on June 16 the cities designated to host the 2026 World Cup matches, which they will jointly organize United States, Canada and MexicoThe American Federation announced on Friday.

“Seating FIFA World Cup 2026 To be announced on June 16th “at an event in New York the NFL presented a statement ‘Transfer on behalf of FIFA’.”

The text indicated that a total of 22 cities are competing to host the World Cup matches, with the participation of 48 teams.

Among the nominated places, 16 of them are in the USAtlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC/Baltimore.

Among the rest are three Mexican candidate cities –Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey– and three other Canadians, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

Although the standard of stadiums will be an essential part of the selection process, FIFA said it will take into account other factors in bidding such as “sustainability, human rights, legacy, public infrastructure and financial impact”.

“In line with the previous stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup selection process, any announcement will be in the best interests of football, taking into account the needs of all stakeholders,” said Victor Montaliani, FIFA Vice President and Head of Concacaf Team.