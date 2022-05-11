Fight cancer with science, education, technology, and behavior: Zoe Robledo

The medical staff of the oncology hospital in National Medical Center for the Twenty-first Century The Director General of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), said he has the maturity, experience and knowledge to do more and train new specialists to provide oncology services to the whole country, Zoe Robledo.

In the ceremony of the 61 years of UMAEZoe Robledo confirmed that this medical unit “It’s the spearhead.” In chemotherapy, high-impact surgery, radiosurgery, palliative care, research and molecular therapies.

He stated that few cancer centers in the world have radiotherapy, linear accelerators, densifying treatment equipment, and electronic robotUnique in the health sector.

He pointed out that social Security This disease must be combated with a lot of science, education, technology and a lot of attitude.”To say in the most difficult moments no one can give up. “

at Mexico, 191,000 new cases are registered annually and 84,000 people die each year from this disease. From the general numbers of the state, 7 out of 10 cases are detected in advanced stages, and 4 out of 10 can have a different outcome.

It was reported that the institute, through Government reference centers for boys and girls with cancer (Oncocrean) It brings the best oncology services to the entire country, so that minors with this disease have a better life expectancy.

“Undoubtedly, this effort will be possible with the participation of this hospital and the logic of training cadres in these services, and in an attempt to update medical practice guidelines,” he stressed.