Fight cancer with science, education, technology, and behavior: Zoe Robledo

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

I wrote in the National The

The medical staff of the oncology hospital in National Medical Center for the Twenty-first Century The Director General of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), said he has the maturity, experience and knowledge to do more and train new specialists to provide oncology services to the whole country, Zoe Robledo.

In the ceremony of the 61 years of UMAEZoe Robledo confirmed that this medical unit “It’s the spearhead.” In chemotherapy, high-impact surgery, radiosurgery, palliative care, research and molecular therapies.

He stated that few cancer centers in the world have radiotherapy, linear accelerators, densifying treatment equipment, and electronic robotUnique in the health sector.

He pointed out that social Security This disease must be combated with a lot of science, education, technology and a lot of attitude.”To say in the most difficult moments no one can give up. “

at Mexico, 191,000 new cases are registered annually and 84,000 people die each year from this disease. From the general numbers of the state, 7 out of 10 cases are detected in advanced stages, and 4 out of 10 can have a different outcome.

It was reported that the institute, through Government reference centers for boys and girls with cancer (Oncocrean) It brings the best oncology services to the entire country, so that minors with this disease have a better life expectancy.

“Undoubtedly, this effort will be possible with the participation of this hospital and the logic of training cadres in these services, and in an attempt to update medical practice guidelines,” he stressed.

More Stories

Robotic Technology at the Service of Medicine – Prensa Libre

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

The health and well-being of generations

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Peruvian researchers distinguished in science and technology in South Korea | News

1 day ago Mia Thompson

How do you know if social networks are affecting your health and how to limit their use

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The new strategy for employment and increased commitment is to invest in luxury

2 days ago Mia Thompson

MIR LGTBIQ +, more likely to have depression in accommodation

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Bloz, when does the korean drama where BTS’ Jimin sings start premiering on Netflix?

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Fight cancer with science, education, technology, and behavior: Zoe Robledo

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The fifth edition of “Red-Running the Middle Ages”

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

They found “Baby Yingliang”, the most complete dinosaur embryo ever

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The victory and defeat of Donald Trump in the local primary in the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith