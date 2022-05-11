Robotic Technology at the Service of Medicine – Prensa Libre

The emergence of methods of anesthesia, sterility and specific tools made it possible to treat more and more diseases precisely in a specific and effective way.

Surgical procedures appeared a long time ago. Evidence has been found for the first amputation practices dating back to about 6,900 years before Jesus Christ. Technologies were developed and improved over time, both in antiquity and the Middle Ages, in different parts of the world simultaneously.

Open surgery is a very common technique that consists in opening the abdominal wall through an incision that provides direct access to the abdominal and pelvic organs. We can consider this technology as “invasive”.

Since the end of the 1980s, a new technique initially intended for the exploration of the human body has appeared repeatedly: laparoscopy. This technique, described as “minimally invasive”, allows, through incisions from 5 to 12 mm, to insert the tools necessary for cutting, suturing and coagulation. A camera that guides the surgery.

This development stemmed from the surgeons’ interest in minimizing the disruptive nature of the interventions, allowing to minimize the risks of infection, postoperative pain, bleeding and recovery time.

Although this solution has many benefits for the patient, this solution is technically more demanding than open surgery. In fact, the movement of the instruments inside the body is greatly reduced, which prevents the surgeon from performing all the desired movements, which makes it very difficult to learn. In addition, the pain is frequent in the professional due to uncomfortable positions in which he is exposed to surgeries, where the procedures can last up to four hours.

This is why robotic medical assistance came into being in the early 2000s. These remote-controlled robots, which are just a few meters away, work well, but they are expensive, expensive, and impractical for some surgeries. It involves many logistical conditions and requires new learning, thus generating new risks.

The laparoscopic robotic arm is an agile solution suggested in response to some of these conditioning factors. It allows the surgeon to restore movement within the body for complete freedom of movement: seven degrees of freedom, with the benefit of a comfortable working position with the arm along the body.

It results in a more precise surgical procedure, which makes it possible to reduce complications when performing dissection and suturing gestures in small spaces and for complex surgeries.

The surgical habits of laparoscopy are preserved. So learning is easier and the surgeon is in close proximity to the patient, ensuring maximum safety for the patient.

Innovation and robotics in surgery should make minimally invasive surgery within the reach of all patients, without new risks and without major cost overruns for institutions. Otherwise, this technology would be reserved for a minority only and would be inconsistent with medical ethics.