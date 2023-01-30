Fighting in Bakhmut is “hell”.

Fighting continues in southern and eastern Ukraine, while the authorities reported more casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure on Monday.

Donetsk region

Donetsk region continues to be the scene of some of the fiercest fighting. And the Ukrainian army stated, on Monday, that the Russian forces are trying to advance towards Liman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

At least one person was killed in the city of Krasnohorivka, said Pavlo Kirilenko, the head of the military administration for the Donetsk region.

Kherson region

On Monday, the regional military administration reported that Russian forces had fired 42 times in the area in the past 24 hours. It added, “The enemy attacked civilian settlements in the area with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.”

On Sunday, at least three people were killed in Russian bombing of the city of Kherson, and eight civilians were injured of varying severity, according to the regional military administration.

Kharkiv region

On Sunday, at least one person was killed and three wounded in the city of Kharkiv, said Oleh Sinyhopov, head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region.

It added that preliminary investigations indicated that the missile was fired from an S-300 air defense system.

Sinhopov said, “The missile hit a four-storey residential building in the Kievsky district.” “The upper floors and roof of the building were destroyed and a large-scale fire broke out,” he added.

Sinyhopov added that Kobyansk, Vovchansk, Streletscha, Dvoreshna and other cities were exposed to enemy fire, and houses, shops and other buildings were damaged.

It added that a 41-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Kobyansk.

Zaporizhia region

The military administration of Zaporizhia region said on Monday that the situation remains relatively stable with Russian forces focused on controlling occupied territories in the region.

The region’s police said that the Russian bombing destroyed residential homes and buildings in separate areas of the region.