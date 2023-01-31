He goes to the doctor feeling uncomfortable, they send him home for a bug bite and he ends up with terminal cancer.

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

David Whitford, a 49-year-old Briton, had his life completely changed in 2019 when he went to his medical center with a slight general malaise.

At that time, the doctors who treated him determined that the ringing in his ears was felt by him and his ears difficulty walkingas well as an upset stomach, as a result of an insect bite.

With this diagnosis, Whitford went home, hoping that all the pain would go away with the medication she was prescribed, but it didn’t.

Whitford was forced to go to hospital again a few days later because the pain had not only not subsided, but had gotten worse.

At the time, they subjected him to more extensive alternative tests that ended up shedding light on what was happening to him: He had a large mass in his brain that needed to be removed.

However, the passage through the operating room Not as productive as expected The tumor continued to grow until it reached the terminal stage that Whitford is now in.

Crowdfunding to travel to the United States

He quit his job because it was impossible for him to continue developing his professional activity as a bus driver, but he did not give up at any time despite his economic capacity being greatly reduced.

Withford opened the file Crowdfunding to try to undergo treatment in the United States Extend your life with medical advances From the other side of the pond.

“March 4th is my next check-up to see if the brain tumor is still hanging on or has grown back. I’ll keep you posted and thanks for everything,” Briton wrote, hoping and wanting to go to the US and say goodbye to the nightmare.

More Stories

Fighting in Bakhmut is “hell”.

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The girl receives an amount of 796 Lebanese dinars after her limbs are amputated

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

ETIAS permit to visit Europe: a new requirement for Mexicans visiting more than 30 countries

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

This may be the oldest mummy in Egypt

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The viral challenge is almost impossible to beat: you have to figure out how many triangles you see in this picture | uses

6 days ago Cedric Manwaring

You have 5 seconds to solve the equation in this viral challenge Only for Smart People | Mexico

7 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

In America, science and faith go hand in hand.

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Almost 50% of the Spanish athletes who receive scholarships to study in the United States are actually girls

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

He goes to the doctor feeling uncomfortable, they send him home for a bug bite and he ends up with terminal cancer.

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The UASLP College of Medicine stands out in EGEL-MEDI nationwide

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Super Bowl 2023: Super Bowl 2023: Who will sing at the halftime show?

11 hours ago Sharon Hanson