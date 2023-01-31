These are the least corrupt countries in the world, what place does Mexico occupy?

Denmark, Finland and New Zealandfollowed by Singapore and Swedenare the least corrupt countries in the world, according to the Perception Index corruption (IPC), published by Transparency International.

While it was the worst resident country South Sudan, Syria and Somaliawhich achieved the lowest score. in it CPI From 2022, Mexico fell two places, dropping from position 124 to 126th out of 180 countries assessed.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 180 countries and territories according to their level of perception of corruption in their respective public sectors, as measured by the opinion of professionals, financial risk analysts, and women and men from academia and corporations.

According to this measurement, MexicoAnd BolivianAnd Laos s Uzbekistan They shared a rating of 31 points out of 100.

Of the 38 countries that make up the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Organization for Economic Co-operation and DevelopmentThe Aztec country ranked last.

Mexican case

in the so-called Group of Twenty (G20), the group that includes the main economies of the planet, Mexico and Russia occupied the last places, ”the organization said in a statement.

While at the regional level, at Latin americaMexico was rated worse than uruguay, with 74 points, Chili pepper 67 points f costa rica with 54 points, the only countries in the region to pass.

But Mexico is also rated worse than Cuba (45th), Colombia (39th), Argentina and Brazil (38th), Ecuador, Panama and Peru (36th), El Salvador (33rd) and the Dominican Republic (32nd).

TI noted that the results from Mexico illustrate a Positive trend in 2019 and 2020the years they improved from 130th to 124th.

Rankings are presented on a scale from 0 (most spoiled) to 100 (most clean), with Denmark receiving the highest score with 90 points, while Finland and New Zealand scoring 87 points each; South Sudan scored 13 points, as did Syria, and Somalia remained with 11 units.

