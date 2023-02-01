Winter storm Mara in the United States causes flight cancellations and heavy snowfall

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

the Winter storm Mara, which hit several states United States (United States)And It has affected a total of more than 40 million people in at least seven states, where it has been reported Important emotionssuch as suspension of work, Classes and cancellations of flights.

Pictures like the following are circulating on social networks, showing what snow covered streets and roads look like with very little vehicular traffic.

According to news agencies, such as the AP and other domestic portals, there has been 1,700 flights were cancelled Across the country, in addition to the major states affected by snowfall are:

  • Texas
  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Tennessee
  • Mississippi
  • Kentucky
  • Virginia

Major access and transportation roads in these states have been affected by heavy snowfall, which has left cumulative snow of approximately 20 millimeters, and layers of ice making the roads hazardous.

Because of these conditions and expectations that they will continue in the coming days, the authorities of the affected states have issued winter weather alerts, which means that Suspension of classes and other measures block.

They are also asking people to avoid traveling and taking the road if possible, as they are unsafe due to the amount of snow they have, as well as to help emergency forces move faster to areas that need help.

