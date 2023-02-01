The exquisitely carved stones were lost nearly 2,000 years ago and found in the drains of some Roman baths

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • wording
  • BBC News World

image source, Anna Gecko

They were things only the rich could afford and the loss of which might have been a cause for anger and disappointment.

This is what is believed to have happened to the owners of about 30 carved semi-precious stones that were found by archaeologists in the United Kingdom while excavating at the site of former Roman baths in the town of Carlisle in northern England.

The stones, ranging in diameter from 5 to 16 mm, have been carefully carved. One of them, Amethyst, depicts the goddess Venus. Another, a red-brown jasper, has a satyr sitting on the rocks next to a pillar.

It is believed that they were originally embedded in signet rings that their owners took with them to public baths.

The exquisitely carved stones were lost nearly 2,000 years ago and found in the drains of some Roman baths

