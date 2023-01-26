Film about Our Lady hits theaters in Mexico

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

to Walter Sanchez Silva

January 26, 2023 / 4:05 PM

Gabe Jacoba, Director of the International Catholic Film Festival, announced the upcoming premiere in Mexico of Marian’s film “Madre Fin” by Goya Producción.

Marian’s long-awaited film “Madre Ven” hits cinemas in Mexico at Cinemex. It is truly an impressive movie, because it is possible that we will meet with the love, presence and protection of our Blessed Mother.

This is “a personal encounter with that mother given to us by God” and “he understands and knows the smallest details of our hearts, our needs, shortcomings, professions, pain, sorrow and joy.” She explained that with this film we can see and find that motherhood.

“Mother Come” is a documentary that “shows how a whole movement in Spain came together to make a journey with a precious image of the Immaculate Conception” nearly 11,000 kilometers away for six months in Spain, where thousands accompanied it.

Gabe Jacoba told ACI Prensa that “now our mother comes on a pilgrimage to the theaters of Mexico to reach hearts, embrace us, and fill us with love and hope.”

“The experience that everyone goes through when watching this movie is shocking,” he stressed. “We are happy because it is the first season of 2023 of the Catholic Film Festival,” he added.

“Madre Come” directed by Andrés Garrigo and Pablo Moreno; It opens in Mexico on February 2, Candlemas Day; on February 9 in Central America, and on February 10 in the United States.

Marianne can also be seen in Uruguay on February 8 and 15; and in Argentina and Paraguay on March 2.

More info at https://www.madrevenlapelicula.com/


Walter Sanchez Silva

Walter Sanchez-Silva is a senior writer at ACI Prensa. He has experience in researching and covering international church events such as World Youth Days (WYD) in Cologne 2005, Madrid 2011 and Rio 2013; Fifth General Conference of Latin American Bishops in Aparecida; So are the trips of Pope Benedict XVI in May 2007 to Brazil and in 2012 to Mexico. He covered Pope Francis’ trip to South Korea in 2014 and the Synod of Bishops in the Vatican in 2015 (on the family) and in 2019 (on Amazon). He was sent to cover the devastation caused by the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 and a field producer on location in Buenos Aires, in 2013, for the documentary Pope Francis: Pope of the New World.

