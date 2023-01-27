Guadalajara Marathon: Tonala defended Mexico

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Of the six winners of the 2022 Guadalajara Marathon (men and women), there were five runners of African descent and only one participant of Mexican nationality.

It was Isabel Guadalupe Oropeza, a runner from Tonalla, who finished third in the women’s category at the 38th edition of the Guadalajara Sports Show.

Oropeza’s time was 2:34.48, a figure that earned him a run short of representatives from Uganda and Ethiopia.a situation that motivates the long-distance runner Tonalteca to seek a place in the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

“The goal on this course is to find the mark to go to the Olympics in the marathon event, which is why this third-place finish gives me a lot of confidence to get to something like this. In 2019 I also had to finish third, And last year I was in fifth place, but my brand is getting better and better and that makes me happy.”

“The truth is, being at home was a motivator for me, people motivated me a lot and I reciprocated by being the best Mexican,” said Guadalupe Oropeza, who has competed since 2014 and is now looking forward to attending her first Olympics.

This edition of the Guadalajara Marathon had an important change in its course, because unlike in recent years where the start and finish line was near La Minerva, Now the tour has reached the east of the city and found its beginning and end in the historic centre.

GC

Threads

Read also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registration means acceptance of the Terms and Conditions

More Stories

Gina Ortega after “Merlina”: the new “look” she adopted in “Scream 6” | Skip intro

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Film about Our Lady hits theaters in Mexico

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Some protests return to the Climate Summit

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Pancho Saavedra: You won’t believe what I ate

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix for free: the change they are preparing to compete with the alternatives

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Gael García and Bad Bunny kiss each other passionately in the movie Cassandro | Mexico newscast

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Gina Ortega after “Merlina”: the new “look” she adopted in “Scream 6” | Skip intro

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

NASA astronomers have just discovered a ‘bear’ on Mars | Science and Ecology | Dr..

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Djokovic and Tsitsipas will meet in the final in Australia sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

An asteroid was discovered a few days ago, making it one of the closest approaches to Earth

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

“To hell with that.” Biden rejects European criticism of his economic protectionism | Economie

11 hours ago Mia Thompson