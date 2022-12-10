Five recommendations for animal care so that the Christmas holidays do not affect pets

On caravan tours December 12-17, with Gabrica zoolidaria, the city will be divided into five zones for food delivery tours, under the “Every Garita counts” and “Zoolidaria Christmas” alliance. (IDPYBA)

The premise is simple: Everyone’s actions in one way or another affect a mate’s quality of life, farm and wild animals, and this holiday season, which also has the added factor of gunpowder and pollution. Hearing, among other things, you have to think about the well-being of the pet.

For this reason, the Provincial Institute for Animal Protection and Welfare (IDPYBA) has invited citizens to live Christmas in a zoo, enjoy end-of-year celebrations responsibly and promote care for all forms of life.

“With the beginning of the end-of-year celebrations, we invite you to think about the different organisms that live in our city, and to identify the measures that provide security, protection and well-being. These are measures that we must promote and strengthen, and we must discourage those that It can generate potential risks.

Through the Piensa en mí campaign, the province is committed to raising awareness around the following five thematic themes related to animal protection and welfare:

IDPYBA calls on all citizens to refrain from using gunpowder and any item that makes very loud sounds. This type of noise causes, among other reactions, stress, disorientation, tremors, accidents due to panic, and even heart attacks in pets. In addition, the intense smoke and light also affects wildlife, especially birds.

The decision to adopt is for life and must be agreed upon with the people who are part of the home, because it is about protection and care from the first to the last day of life that will be part of the family. “If this Christmas you are thinking of owning an animal, or giving it as a gift, think about it! In many cases, after the holidays, these “gifts” unfortunately lead to giving away. Pets are not gifts, they are family and involve a great responsibility.”

We want citizens to check alternatives for their animal on vacation, and the recommendation is as follows: “If you are going to leave your pet, you must ensure good ownership while you are away, always with trusted people. Never leave animals alone at home, and above all, abandonment is never an option.” If you as a family are going to travel with them, check the conditions of transportation or accommodation to ensure that the trip does not endanger the animal and that he will be able to get to a place where he is welcome,” the campaign released by the district administration specifies.

He added that within the framework of the trip, it is necessary for the pet breeder to check the space, oxygen and temperature conditions in the area designated for transporting them in vehicles.

“If you are traveling in a private vehicle, for their own safety, cats should always travel in a cage. If you do this by public transport (bus, plane, etc.), make sure with the carrier that the conditions for travel are in compliance with the requirements,” the entity noted. Your pet guarantees its well-being.”

He added that it is also important to refer in advance to the regulations for the accommodation of animals in the holiday destination, and to pack the necessary food, medicines, toys and utensils for animal care.

And finally, in this regard, he made a call to always carry the updated vaccination card, check in advance their medical condition and do not forget to carry the leash, collar and special animals for handling animals, the muzzle.

At this time, the consumption of some meat tends to increase greatly, so the proposal to expand the area is to explore new food alternatives for sharing during the festivities, on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinner.

On many occasions, people go out to enjoy other parts of the country during the vacation period. “Let’s take care of and protect the spaces we visit, be responsible for our waste, respect the animals who live there, and above all, let’s leave them free and at home,” said Animal Welfare.

The institute will carry out activities such as food donations to shelters, shelters, and homes of the Allied Network for Independent Caregivers, Homeless Citizens, and Vulnerable Residents. In Caravan Tours, December 12-17, with Gabrica zoolidaria, the city will be divided into five zones for food delivery tours, under the “Every Garita counts” and “Zoolidaria Christmas” alliance.

It will also work with commercial centers and organizations to make them aware of the effects of gunpowder on the species and invite them to replace said artifacts with strategies to increase brand awareness among their customers. It must be remembered that last year 13 allies joined forces and avoided the use of gunpowder in their activities at the end of the year.

“Let us remember that your actions, mine and all of you, help us have a Zoosolidar Christmas. We invite all citizens to be part of our Piensa en Mí campaign,” Estrada added.

