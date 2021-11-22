Five tech jobs with the largest female presence, according to Senati | Science and Technology | Economie

As their employability increases, more and more women are deciding to study a career in technology, engineering, and mathematics.

According to UNESCO, 35% of women study carreas STEM In the world, 28% of women work in research and 22% of women work in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the Cinnati Institute, the past 10 years have seen a steady increase in the number of women in tech jobs, doubling by 4.5 compared to the number of female students in 2011.

Currently, 23% of Cincinnati’s students are female. That is 16,000 students nationwide.

Why is having women in STEM jobs important?

Jorge Chavez, Cincinnati’s academic director, told Gestion.

Likewise, it identified that the technical professions in which there is a greater presence of women are: technologist in clothing design (95%); textile factory (95%); Technical in garment production operations (91%); Fashion Design and Management (90%); and textile quality control (88%).

CHICS STEM

According to information from the National Institute of Statistics, 32% of graduates from STEM jobs are women in Peru.

For this reason, on the occasion of the celebration of the bicentenary of Peru, through the Cisco Networking Academy activities are created with Minedu and América Digital, with the aim of serving students with the aim of bringing them closer to IT-oriented technical programs.

first program”Girls in STEM Bicentennial 2021″, targeting 200 fifth-grade students from public schools across the country, in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM (for short) courses.

“For us, it is very important to participate in projects that benefit future students in technical careers. Our teachers will awaken the interest of high school students in the professions that are now trend-setting and demanded by companies,” Senati Academic Director.

Thus, two technical courses will be offered, Network Administration – CCNA 1 and Python Programming, which will be implemented in a period of two months and will be dictated by the Cinnati School of Information Technology (ETI).

While implementation, management, monitoring and support for students will be carried out by the US Digital Support Center.

Courses

The 200 students will receive 140 hours (synchronous and asynchronous) of training in both courses.

Topics covered are: Networking, where you will learn to create Local Area Networks (LANs) that integrate IP addressing schemes, basic network security, and configurations of routers and switches.

Also programming, to design, write, debug and implement coded programs in Python and the Internet of Things, where interdisciplinary skills are deepened in this matter through definition, design, prototyping and offering an IoT solution in front of a panel of experts from the sector and peers.

Students who complete the assessments for each course will receive certificates of completion, digital badges, and a congratulatory letter.