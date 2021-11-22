They carry out a course – a workshop at the Lic Medical Center. Adolfo López Mateos

As part of the celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of the founding of the medical center “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos”, Minister of Health, Francisco Javier Fernández Clamón, concluded the first international multidisciplinary course in medicine, in which the commitment and permanent strengthening of this medical center in Toluca is recognized.

During this procedure, the Minister of Health stressed that the staff of this hospital, affiliated with the Institute of Health of the State of Mexico (ISEM), had requested Demonstrate courage, passion and professionalism to serve during more than 19 months of the COVID-19 pandemicFor Mexicans who have suffered from this disease.

He pointed out that this hospital is considered a national standard in medicine since it became established 240 physicians, 495 nurses, 174 paramedics, 47 laboratory and radiology technicians, 46 physician offices, 258 census and non-census beds, and seven operating roomsThe highlight is the beds of hemodialysis and intensive therapy.

The authorities of the medical center “Lic. This was announced by Adolfo López Mateos at the training course workshop 373 specialists and almost 330 others attended, and were able to reach 10 units, Four presentations were held each, as well as four workshops and a poster competition with the participation of 49 clinical cases and 13 in research.

Specialists from the National Institute of Cardiology, Siglo XXI Medical Center, Hospital de Alta Especialidad del Bajío, Cristos Mugerza from CHRISTUS Health, L’Hospital Ángeles Accospa y Leon, from the Institute of Social Security Medical Center of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) Participated as speakers for the Federal Ministry of Health Durango and Veracruz.

What is more, Nursing room No. 252 was opened in the facility, which contains all the necessary furnituremilk extraction technology and utensil cleaning, tools for properly storing food, educational materials and supplies to implement all preventive measures to reduce disease risk.

The ceremony was also attended by the person in charge of the Health Coordination Office and Director of Health Services at ISEM, Jesus Reina Figueroa, Deputy Director of Medical Care at ISEM, Yolanda Saliano Pinuelas, and Head of the Teaching, Research and Quality Unit, Cesar Humberto Botelho Ortiz.

Director of the State of Mexico Emergency Service, Godwin González Estrada, State Coordinator of Breastfeeding and Milk Banks, Maria Elena Alvarez Lobato, Director of “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos”, Hector Izquierdo Sedano, and Deputy Director of the Hospital, Eric Cruz Martinez.

MMCF