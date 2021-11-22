Manuscript of Albert Einstein up for auction in Paris – Science – Life

a draft Manuscripts From the general theory of relativity Albert

EinsteinSet to be auctioned on November 23 in Paris, it is estimated to be worth between $2.2 million and $3.3 million.

“It is without a doubt Einstein manuscript “The most expensive item ever auctioned,” Christie’s auction house said in a statement.

The document is a 54-page manuscript drawn up in 1913 and 1914, in Zurich, Switzerland, by the famous German physicist and his collaborator and confidant, Michel Besso.

Thanks to this Swiss engineer, Christie’s explained, “the manuscript reached us almost miraculously: Einstein probably would not have bothered to preserve what might appear to him as a working document.”

(You may want to read: NASA Will Hit an Asteroid Spacecraft as a Defensive Measure)

Following his theory of special relativity, which led him to elaborate the formula “E = mc²” in 1905, Einstein began work in 1912 on the general theory of relativity. This theory of gravity, finally published in November 1915, revolutionized the understanding of the universe.

Einstein died in 1955 at the age of 76 and became a symbol of scientific genius, as well as a popular figure, with his famous 1951 photograph sticking out his tongue.

In early 1913, Einstein and Besso “began work on one of the problems the scientific community has run into for decades: the anomalies in the orbit of Mercury,” Christie’s recalled.

Both worlds solve this puzzle. But they did not do so in the accounts of that manuscript, which includes “various errors that went unnoticed.”

(It might interest you: Colombian Physics will receive a Franchise from the French Academy of Sciences)

When Einstein discovered them, he stopped worrying about the manuscript, which had been left in the hands of Michel Besso. “Einstein’s handwritten scientific documents from that period, and more generally, from before 1919, are extremely rare,” the auction house highlights.

“As one of only two surviving working manuscripts that has documented the genesis of general relativity, it is a remarkable record of Einstein’s work and provides a fascinating insight into the mind of the greatest scientists of the twentieth century.”

The other known document from that crucial period in physical research, called the “Zurich Notebook” (late 1912, early 1913) is in the Einstein Archives at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

More news

Martian rocks on Earth: this is how meteorites reached the Red Planet

This is the advice of the Latin team of NASA searching for life on Mars

Challenging maneuverability of two astronauts to save a space station

France Press agency