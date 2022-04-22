Five tips to identify fraud in social networks and WhatsApp

(Photo: Pixabay)

It’s a mistake to think that cyber attacks happen just like TV movies. pirates. Moreover, in real life anyone can be a victim, The attacks are so simple that they go unnoticed by most people.

A cyber attacker is a wolf in sheep’s clothing that exploits ignorance to deceive and exploit others. They use social engineering strategies To take advantage of people who do not check offers, links, accounts and contests, among other things they see on the Internet.

Anyone unaware that cyber attackers are impersonating real websites and offers can easily fall for scams, so here’s Five tips for identifying fraud in Social media s The WhatsApp, Because they are favorite places to attack.

Phishing is a strategy that impersonates brands or pages (Image: Pixabay)

According to Spain’s Ministry of National Security (DSN), cyber attackers want their victims to click on files malicious links At any cost, therefore, on many occasions They represent irresistible competitions and promotions.

If you receive a message that you have won a prize, you should be suspicious, especially if you are not participating in a competition. It should simply be ignored if it states that in order to give the supposed gift it is necessary to share “something” with friends, fill out a form with personal data, make payments, make a subscription, or accept confusing legal grounds.

You can recognize this deception because Unexpectedly received a verification code From the app via SMS to set up the account on a new device. Under no circumstances should the law be given to anyone, not even someone who claims to be a family member in distress.

People should be aware of potential attacks (Photo: EFE/Joédson Alves/File)



Another of the strategies Internet hackers Is corporate impersonation or influencersso before clicking any link, you should first check that there are no other accounts with the same name and content, as it is possible that cloned profile.

It should not be trusted if the account being interacted with does not have the verified blue account share, share links from unknown or unrelated websites, and if The messages appear to have been generated by A bot Or ask for support from his followers.

This is another popular strategy but it has been effective since then People never stop falling into this trap. It is characterized by the use of open profiles of attractive people. They often use stolen photos from other accounts and are interested in interacting.

Once Create a connection that pretends you have the same tastes, hobbies, and more to gain affection. When the victim trusts them, they begin to demand economic benefits under any pretext, and also ask for intimate photos or videos, but later ask for money in exchange for non-disclosure.

Some e-commerce pages are being cloned to commit scams (Image: ESAN)

It is very common to Attackers clone the official pages of E-Commerce They then send the promotions to their potential victims, who may not realize they are a fabricator by not paying attention to them.

They are dangerous because Spread on social networks with very attractive promotions Of the popular brands, however, the URL or link of the store has nothing to do with the original. The product images are of poor quality, the descriptive information is scarce but above all the payment methods are strange, for example They provide forms for entering bank details without giving options like PayPal.

Due to the fact that scams are more common than people think, it is advisable not to believe in very good offers, to beware of pages that are not detailed or not related to them, and to be on the lookout for spelling errors, as they may be signs that they are fraudulent pages.

