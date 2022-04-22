Russia has imposed sanctions on 29 Americans, including Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg

Moscow. – Russia On Thursday, 29 American figures were prevented from entering its lands, including Vice President Kamala Harris and the President of Facebook, Mark ZuckerbergIn response to the sanctions imposed on Moscow for the military offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said travel restrictions on 29 Americans and 61 Canadians – which also include defense officials, business leaders and journalists from both countries – will remain in place indefinitely.

The list includes US TV presenter News lettersGeorge Stephanopoulos, newspaper columnist Washington Post David Ignatius, editor-in-chief of the news site Jellyfishfocus on Russia Kevin Rothrock.

The list also includes a spokesperson Pentagon John KirbyDeputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and personalities from the world of finance.

Canada list includes Cameron Ahmedwho serves as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Director of Communications, and Commander Special Operations Forces Steve Boffin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the list of people included those “who are directly involved in the development, establishment and implementation of the anti-Russian path of the ruling regime in Canada”.

Russia has previously imposed sanctions on several hundred US and Canadian officials, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in response to their countries’ punitive measures against Moscow.

