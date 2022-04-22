WhatsApp | How to see the profile picture of someone who blocked you in the app | Applications | Smartphones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

have you been banned from but do you want to see that person’s picture again? The fast messaging app is full of intriguing things. For example, soon you will be able to reply with any emoji on your cell phone, as well as decide who can see your status, comment in a group, etc.

But now a trick has been discovered that will help not only fix things with that person who blocked you. Remember, this trick breaks the privacy issue a bit, so it’s best to agree to the contact that got you banned .

How to see the profile picture of someone who blocked you on WhatsAPP

  • The first thing would be to ask a mutual friend to open WhatsApp.
  • Then ask him to create a group between you and him and the person who has blocked you.
  • When all three are in the group, your friend will be able to decide whether or not they want to stay in the conversation and leave you as the administrator.
This way you can see the profile picture of someone who blocked you on WhatsApp again. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • With this, click on the group name and you will see the profile picture of the person who blocked you.
  • You can even zoom in to see it in full screen.
  • If the contact decides to leave the WhatsApp group, you will not be able to add them again.
  • Also, in the group you have the opportunity to chat with that user who decided to delete you.

How to chat with someone without adding them to WhatsApp on the web

  • The first thing you should do is open the browser of your choice on your computer.
  • Then you should put this URL:
  • In the part where you see many x’s, you must write the number of the person you want to call, yes, with the country code and without the “+” symbol.
  • In the case of Peru, you must put the number 51 first and then write the entire cell phone number.
  • Now press Enter and a window will open if you want to chat with this person.
  • Press Yes and WhatsApp Web will open in your browser.

