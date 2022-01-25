Football series sweeping broadcasts as fans wait for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA’s decision to hold the 2022 World Cup in November and December, instead of the traditional date in June and July, caused chaos in the world of football, and generated great concern among fans, who are accustomed to their football diet every four years, without exception. This time it will be four and a half years and the broadcasting platforms have wasted no time in bridging this gap and creating new audiences among football fans, a strategy that he began to adopt after the revolution caused by his series “Drive to Survive” around Formula 1.

Football story shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other similar companies include live series of famous footballers, documentaries about their lives and teams, films and even reality shows. At the center of the audiovisual work are not only the stars, but also their partners. From the field: everyone and at any angle join the beautiful game machine, the most popular sport in the world.

Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi kisses the Argentina national team shirt. (News agency)

The debate over who is the best soccer player in the world must be as old as the sport. While grandparents were squabbling over Brazilian Pele and Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, today parents and young people declared themselves #TeamMessi or #TeamCristianoRonaldo, the Argentine and Portuguese who won the most “Golden Balls” (the coveted individual award in football). There are also #TeamNeymar followers, although in this select group are the Brazilian natives of the soccer player and fans of fitness and his lifestyle.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left), the Portuguese national team player, congratulates his colleague Bernardo Silva after scoring one of his usual goals. (Armando Franca / Associated Press)

Netflix has decided to give everyone a little treat starting this week, when the three-part documentary “Neymar: The Perfect Mess” about the Brazilian star’s life is released. The Red N platform reported that the production includes “interviews with football stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and David Beckham” and a “trailer” full of flashes from the most important moments of the most important man in the Brazilian national team. From his childhood to the present, he goes through his love, scandals, triumphs and failures on the field.

Neymar, the star of the Brazilian national team, has a huge following in the world. (Silvia Izquierdo/Help Press)

Georgina is the girlfriend of the Portuguese star

This week Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee also appeared as a reality TV star with “Yo soy Georgina”. It’s a production, also from Netflix, about the daily life of Georgina Rodríguez, an Argentine who grew up in Spain and is treated by the international press as a “football Cinderella”.

I do not agree with them, but her love story with the Portuguese footballer renews anyone’s belief in fairy tales. Ronaldo met her in Madrid when he went shopping at the luxury goods store where she was a salesperson.

Giorgina Rodríguez takes a look into the life of Cristiano Ronaldo which is why he is giving his reality show. (Netflix)

At the moment, Georgina is one of the most in-demand women of modeling, and the present and now, of course, to attract fans to Netflix. That is, while “taking care” of the three older children of the athlete (a boy and twin boys and girls), they were carried in a surrogate, with whom was a girl and is expecting another set of twins today.

Juventus d’Italia

Obviously, this and more can be seen on the reality show, which, although it will not focus on the current player of the Italian team Juventus, always keeps him in the spotlight.

By the way, Juventus, or Juventus as its fans call it, is part of a strategy for the same purpose of Amazon Prime Video, which began two years ago with programs about football. At the end of 2021, the first season of “All or nothing: Juventus“.

fluff

There is another documentary on that eleventh Italian film on Netflix. Also last year, Amazon’s video-on-demand purchased the global rights to the bio-series about Diego Maradona’s life.

Despite criticism from the production in Argentina, the series was well received by platform subscribers and became one of the most-watched series in the weeks since its premiere. That, despite the fact that it’s not the only production about the controversial Argentine star in the catalog.

In Prime Video, you can also watch “Hero: The Official Film of 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico”, about the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Other shows on “El Diego” are the 2007 movie “Maradona la mano de Dios” and the 2006 documentary “Maradona, The Golden Kid.”

The French documentary “Leo Le Film”, which covers the scandalous departure of FC Barcelona, ​​who was Lionel Messi’s lifelong team, is expected to be watched this year, along with other productions being prepared. On Netflix, there is a production of “Take the Ball, Pass the Ball” about the talent of the Argentine player and on Prime Video you can watch “Ronaldo vs Messi”, about the rivalry between players and their fans.

The life of Diego Armando Maradona revolves around the three stages of his life on Amazon Prime Video. (Prime video)

“Cholo” Simeone

Prime Video has other productions about Latin American football that are not available to audiences in the United States, such as the first season of “Simeone. Live match after match,” about Argentine Diego Simeone, who played for his country and was coach of Spanish club Atlético Madrid for a decade. from time. The production premiered on Monday, January 24 in Latin America, but it is not yet known when and where it can be seen here.

A documentary about Diego “El Cholo” Simeone can be watched on Prime in Latin America, and has yet to be announced in the United States. (Prime video)

In addition, there are offers for other European teams such as Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The offer is wide and will give many to satiate this hunger for football that only appears in the World Cup.

Streaming football season

The documentary Neymar’s premieres January 25th on Netflix, and Georgiana’s 27th on the same platform. The next day, January 28, she launches a Prime Video “My Selection Colombia”, about the daily lives of the Colombian footballers who will play in the Qatar World Cup. The six-episode series is narrated only by Colombian reggae star Maluma.

HBO Max Latin America will also premiere this year’s series “Romario, or face (Romario, the brother),” which revolves around the life of one of Brazil’s most famous footballers. And for those who enjoy this kind of lively series, they are already on Netflix.”Maradona in Mexico“Yes”Carlos Teves, Apache“, about one of the most important players of the Argentine Boca Juniors team.

Another highly successful series, El Presidente, starring Andrés Parra, Paulina Gaitán and Karla Souza, tells the story of how the humble captain of a Chilean team becomes the supreme representative of Chilean football until he comes to take the place of the president’s stepson. CONMEBOL Julio Grondona and the key to the FBI to dismantle a larger FIFA’s global corruption scheme.

In other words, there is football for everyone, because autobiographical stories are made for the general public. There’s also enough material to last until the Cup kicks off on November 21. The broadcast can be watched in the United States on Telemundo, NBC Universo, and the rest of the NBC network.

Play-offs are still played, so there are still unknowns. What is certain is that Qatar, even in November and December, will be hot and that means anything can happen. Especially since the European and South American leagues will also be active. Thrill, action and a lot of football. Good alternatives for fans or fans, as it is called in Latin America.