Ranking of the best operators to watch Netflix in Colombia | companies | Business

Netflix has published its latest release Service Provider (ISP) Speed ​​Indicator from Internet, which measures the fastest operators when using a video streaming platform.

According to this analysis, in December 2021, In Colombia, Claro topped the app’s internet speed, with an average of 3.6 Mbps. In second and third place was ETB and Tigo, with 3.4 and Movistar in fourth place with 3.0.

Netflix’s measurement also indicated that Claro delivered the highest speed on the platform in the past six months with an average of 3.26 Mbps, tops ETB, with 3.06 and Tigo, with 2.83.

The Netflix ISP Speed ​​Index is a measure of how well Netflix is ​​performing during peak times on select Internet Service Providers (ISPs) around the world. It is not a measure of the overall performance of other services/data that may travel over a particular network of your ISP.

In other countries of the world

According to the platform document, in Spain Euskaltel, Jazztel Fibra, Orange Fibra, R, Telefónica-Movistar Fibra and Vodafone Fibra, in December, achieved the maximum of 3.8 Mbps, as Algar Fibra and Claro Fibra in Brazil, and Movistar in Chile , KDDI in Japan, Comcast in the US, and BT in the UK, to name a few. In Mexico, during the same month, Infinitum ranked first in that country with an average speed of 3.6 Mbps, as did the Claro Fibra and Movistar Fibra in Argentina.

