The Seven Famous Movies Starring Vicente Fernandez

This content was published on Dec 13, 2021 – 01:13

Mexico City, December 12 (EFE). – Most of them know the indelible musical career of the famous Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, but the mark he left in the cinema of his country will also remain with the passage of time, especially some of the most important of which are the more than 40 films in which he participated between 1972 and 1991.

1 – “Coal Taco” (1971)

With this film directed by Alejandro Galindo, he began his career in El Charro de Huentitán, playing the role of a taquero (taco seller) from the capital who, thanks to the drag, was able to create a series of tacos. Sonia Amelio, Adalberto Martinez, Anna Martin and others also appeared in the film.

2. “Mountain Law” (1976)

This film directed by Alberto Mariscal was a key – along with “Picardia Mexicana” (1978) – in Fernández’s film career, and is based on Pedro Antonio Alarcón’s novel “El niño de la bola” which tells the story of an impossible love and a young woman.

3. Son of the People (1976)

Directed by Rene Cardona, the film tells the story of a taxi driver who falls in love with a broadcaster who ends up betraying him, causing him to return to his hometown (Huentitán el Alto, like Fernandez himself), where a group of young people are unaccustomed to the farm.

4. “Juan Charascuado and Gabino Barrera, Their True Story” (1982)

In this strange story, two heroes united by their desire for adventure are separated by falling in love with the same woman. The film is directed by Rafael Villaseñor and features actors such as Blanca Guerra, Miguel ngel Rodríguez, Carlos Derbez and Maribel Guardia.

5. The Male (1987)

The film, also directed by Rafael Villasinor, and starring Fernandez and Yullio Gonzalez, plays two peasants who live off food they steal and admire a soap opera character who kidnaps women. This comedy provided a versatile and mature Fernandez.

6. FOR YOUR DAMN LOVE (1991)

The penultimate film starring Fernandez, also directed by Villasenor, tells the life of Ernesto Santos, a man who survives a tragedy and returns to the city where his wife lives, who believes him dead and leaves with another man, whom Santos confronts. He kills him and he has to flee again, Rahil brings him back love again.

7. “Dear Old Man” (1991)

The end of Vicente’s film career ended with “My Dear Old Man” (1991), which starred alongside his son Alejandro Fernandez, and which tells the story of a man who intends to resume his relationship with his son after years. of absence. EFE

ia / mg

