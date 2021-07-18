Football Without Borders Barreras skirt in Ugandaغ

October 25, 2019

  • Football Without Borders has been in Uganda since 2008

  • This NGO provides assistance to young immigrants

  • 40% of the participants are girls

Football Without Borders It is a non-governmental organization established in 2006 with the aim of helping refugees and migrants from all over the world by using football as a tool for youth education and development.

This non-governmental organization has a notable presence in the United States, although it is also present in different regions of the world where there are residents who have been forced to leave their places of origin, such as Uganda, where it has been operating since 2008.

Within a decade, thousands of children between the ages of 5 and 23 from Uganda and its neighboring countries have been able to benefit from the federation’s programs that provide a space for education, expression and exchange around football. In addition to empowering young people in difficulty, the aim is to effectively combat social problems, help them integrate into Ugandan society and enhance access to work.

In a world where less than 10% of the people who play football are women, Football Without Borders is particularly targeting a female audience and delivers amazing results, particularly in terms of academic performance and personal development. In Uganda, more than 40% of NGO program participants are girls.

Locals and refugees synchronize in this way on the occasion of football matches, festivals or events of a different nature that strengthen the bonds of the community. Learning English, the official language of Uganda, is an integral part of the exchanges and training offered, as well as the global language of football.

