For Beiruti, the future of agriculture is science and technology

This Thursday afternoon, the Governor of Santa Fe, Omar Beiruti, was one of the figures who participated in the official ribbon cutting that opened the twenty-eighth session of the Agroactive.

Exhibit in the strict sense of the word, Wednesday started at ArmstrongAnd it continues until next Saturday, which is an opportunity for agricultural producers and businessmen to attend and observe All news about machinery and supplies.

After hearing a file Words by Agroactiva Principal, Rosana Nardi; s Those of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Julian Dominguez; Beiruti concluded his speeches with a strong praise for the agricultural sector.

“We have today Context excites, stimulates. The odds are positive Beiruti stressed that this presentation, in which many participants participated, is a clear expression of the reality and future of Argentina.

Science and Technology

Then, consider thatThe impact of science and technology on agriculture will accelerate dramatically.”and that this is evidenced by the fact that “every application has more technology every year and new technology-based companies are born”.

“It is a sign of What we can achieve as Argentines When we integrate knowledge and scientific knowledge.”

In his view, it is also an opportunity for agriculture to continue increasing its production capacity, generating foreign exchange and adding value, which in turn means increased job creation.

He concluded, “The field should be the cover of newspapers or the intakes and comments of the programs with the highest scores.”