For Beiruti, the future of agriculture is science and technology

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

This Thursday afternoon, the Governor of Santa Fe, Omar Beiruti, was one of the figures who participated in the official ribbon cutting that opened the twenty-eighth session of the Agroactive.

Exhibit in the strict sense of the word, Wednesday started at ArmstrongAnd it continues until next Saturday, which is an opportunity for agricultural producers and businessmen to attend and observe All news about machinery and supplies.

After hearing a file Words by Agroactiva Principal, Rosana Nardi; s Those of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Julian Dominguez; Beiruti concluded his speeches with a strong praise for the agricultural sector.

“We have today Context excites, stimulates. The odds are positive Beiruti stressed that this presentation, in which many participants participated, is a clear expression of the reality and future of Argentina.

Science and Technology

Then, consider thatThe impact of science and technology on agriculture will accelerate dramatically.”and that this is evidenced by the fact that “every application has more technology every year and new technology-based companies are born”.

“It is a sign of What we can achieve as Argentines When we integrate knowledge and scientific knowledge.”

In his view, it is also an opportunity for agriculture to continue increasing its production capacity, generating foreign exchange and adding value, which in turn means increased job creation.

He concluded, “The field should be the cover of newspapers or the intakes and comments of the programs with the highest scores.”

More Stories

Medical, veterinary and animal husbandry students succeed in badminton – Mexico’s modernization

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science and Innovation allocates 2.3 million to three R&D and innovation business projects in Cuenca, Toledo and Ciudad Real – News from Castilla-La Mancha

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The National Press Council invalidates the cut in the National Institute of Statistics for the year 2022 and orders the deputies to issue a new budget

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Congress: Approval of the opinion proposing the creation of the Ministry of Science and Technology | News

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Resources and Opportunities for Hispanic Youth to Study Medicine in California | Navigation 34 Los Angeles KMEX

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Cozcyt holds a meeting to promote scientific work as a model of life for young people

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Netflix will premiere Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s new movie in theaters

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

For Beiruti, the future of agriculture is science and technology

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Chignahuapan, first place of the Spartan Regional Championship outside the US – El Sol de Puebla

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Stray, the cyberpunk cat game, will be released on July 19th live on PS Plus

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Turkey: Why did Turkey change its English name?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring