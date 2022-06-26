Garay Sanatorium celebrates 70 years of holistic medicine
Sunday 26.6.2222
–
Garay Sanatorium celebrates its 70th anniversary of community service. Dr. Ricardo Jesseloff, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Private Health Center, stated in this regard that “Despite the fact that the country is going through a complex political and economic moment, the Foundation is at a good moment developing what is necessary to provide universal health coverage to the residents of Santa Fe.”
“It is essential that people receive good, warm care at a time of uncertainty such as going through an illness,” Gosselov said, stressing that the goal of the sanatorium is to accompany the patient at all times. “We want him to enter with everything available and to go through all the services necessary for him to restore his health, which is a social benefit.”
At the same time, he noted that Garay Sanatorium is a Santa Fe company that employs more than 300 people and highlighted the level of medical staff and equipment available.
“We have specialists in all specialties and all services necessary to provide comprehensive care of excellence: diagnostic imaging (CT, MRI, mammography, radiography, ultrasound, etc.), laboratory, endoscopy, hemodynamics, hematotherapy, arterial unit Taji, Intensive Unit Therapy Unit, Neurological Rehabilitation, Kinesiology & Rehabilitation, Exclusive ART Care Sector, Permanent Medical Guards etc.”
Recently, the sanatorium has worked very hard and opened new areas and technologies: a new oncology service with a modern chemotherapy room; A new and unique neurological rehabilitation center specializing in respiratory, neurological and motor rehabilitation with hospitalization for patients with severe consequences who need an institution for their treatment; new hemodynamics area with the latest equipment; New and high quality operating room, with 150 thousand lux satellites and lights of different wavelengths to achieve greater precision in cutting; The new ethylene oxide sterilizer is designed to sterilize materials for medical use, manufactured with the latest technology, in compliance with current standards and strict quality control.
Today Garay Sanatorium is considered the standard for referring patients across the region due to it having all of the above technologies and high complexity.
Finally, Gueseloff acknowledged the work of all those who make up the institution in a time of pandemic. “The nurses, the maids, the maintenance, the administrative staff, the medical staff, without them who even in the worst moments of the pandemic laid down the body for what would have been possible to get here.”
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the health service, the sanatorium will present a toast with guests represented in the history of the institution, they will also install a sanitary tent on the waterfront of Santa Fe with specialists for the prevention of various diseases and will soon be implemented on the first marathon anniversary of the sanatorium.
