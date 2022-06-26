Poverty, ignorance and science-based decisions

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

How many times have we heard that “in Bolivia we are poor because we want to”? It is often said in this way because our country, despite having incredibly unbeatable production potential, has not exploited it throughout its history, but also, when it happened, how many times it went wrong. Therefore, short boom cycles and long poverty period. Hence also being a country “a beggar sitting in a rich man’s chair”, by wasting the resources that God gave us, while others advance without having what we have left.

According to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), a “poor” is a person who suffers from need, and does not have what is necessary to live; An ignorant person is someone who knows nothing and lacks knowledge. Do you know why it is necessary to clarify this?
For many, poverty is synonymous with underdevelopment, although Peter Drucker believes that there are no underdeveloped countries, but only poorly managed ones. Is it the result of state officials’ precarious knowledge – when not – of corruption in the conduct of public affairs?

A friend sent me this idea from an anonymous author: “The first act of corruption committed by a public servant is to accept a position he does not have the skills to fill.” Because, let’s be serious, it’s not about “managing for the sake” of a country, but about managing it well so as not to disappoint the citizens of a better life.

Or would you like to be murderously poor?
Statistics show that progress has been made in the fight against poverty in Bolivia, but there are still millions of Bolivians who do not eat three times a day because they do not get decent work to buy more food, and therefore do not get enough to eat; Not to mention going to a private doctor instead of facing the sad reality of the public health system; Or send their children to a private school, when public education is deficient.

Someone will say that “when there is money, poverty can be tolerated”, however, it will be good to understand that the state does not have to do everything; In fact, when this is thought to be the case, society tends toward more suffering.

Consider the following: would you like to have a decent and stable job in the private sector that allows you to plan your life, while also subject to public labor law? Do you agree that the discount they give you for your retirement can be managed on your own, for example, with a long-term deposit in a private bank? What if, what the company pays each month “to the fund”, could it arrange for direct contracting of private life and health insurance, with interest both nationally and internationally?

If the state provides the right conditions, the producer, merchant, and service provider in the private sector – of all sizes, in the countryside and in the city – will generate hundreds of thousands of new formal and legal jobs, ensuring a good income for families. Imposing taxes on the national treasury and foreign currencies to support the country’s economic stability. This should be the tone for economic policy, there are examples of this working.

I contribute to this reflection in light of the urgent approval that small agricultural producers are awaiting from their government, to use genetically modified seeds in order to improve their productivity and contribute to the development of the country.

I say it in all its letters and with the greatest possible intellectual honesty: just as things are portrayed at the global level, and the economic situation of a country, the only possibility in the short and medium term is not to retreat in the struggle against poverty, is to support two strategic sectors that provide high employment opportunities: the agricultural sector / Agribusiness and the forestry sector / The timber sector, both of which are related to exports.

The planet needs food that is accessible and we can provide; Not “organic” production, which is expensive and causes water in underdeveloped countries, while many farmers are getting out of poverty thanks to agricultural technology, given that science has shown that genetically modified crops produce food that is safer or more secure than conventional crops (they use pesticides less) ; They are more environmentally friendly (less burning diesel); It is of great benefit to producers, especially to the young ones.

When right decisions are made based on science, and actions taken accordingly, poverty, a product of ignorance, can be overcome…

More Stories

They detect bacteria so large you can see them with the naked eye | flag | bacteria | Sciences

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

ETECSA Santiago is committed to science and innovation • workers

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Love, science and general education

1 day ago Mia Thompson

SECITI kicked off the conference cycle with an exhibition on science and power in the 21st century

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mental Health Days Award will be given at the Grand Awards Ceremony – Hero Companies

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Geothermal Energy – Ministry of Science and Innovation allocates $125 million to aid geothermal energy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Poverty, ignorance and science-based decisions

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom wins gold in the 50m freestyle. Added the 20th world title | Other sports | Sports

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to open the camera and the mobile is locked and take pictures in seconds

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

Visual Test 2022 | Only 10% did it in less than 8 seconds: Where’s the turtle? | puzzle | Challenge | Challenge | Facebook Viral | directions | directions | Peru | PE | Spain | EN | United States | USA | USA | Mexico | MX | Mexico

49 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda puts the army at the highest levels of combat readiness

57 mins ago Leland Griffith