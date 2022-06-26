They detect bacteria so large you can see them with the naked eye | flag | bacteria | Sciences

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

team from Scientists From the University of the French Antilles they discovered mangroves in the Caribbean a bacteria Large in size, already rated as the largest in the world. However, it is not the only special feature that it possesses.

Bacteria are usually single-celled microscopic organisms, with their genetic material free inside the cytoplasm. but the The wonderful theomargarite It does not have this usual characteristic, since its DNA is encapsulated in a membranous structure.

This bacterium was discovered five years ago in the Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe, but was initially thought to be a fungus. It was a graduate student, Jean-Marie Volland, who discovered the true nature of this organism.

Look: Grandpa rides in the streets on his bike using a parrot as a horn

After Volland’s study, the line separating eukaryotic cells, such as those in our bodies, from prokaryotes, became less clear. This is because in biology, classifications are too complex to define precisely.

At the time these bacteria were found, they were forming filamentous structures attached to mangrove leaves, and they discovered that each individually could be up to one centimeter long, allowing scientists to see them with the naked eye.

It is precisely because of these details that the idea that this is a bacterium was not initially raised, and they decided to classify it as a fungus, losing interest in this organism. The samples were abandoned until Volland became interested in them.

This is how he ended up finding that it fulfills all the requirements to be classified as a bacterium, since it also has many characteristics in common with Thiomargarita namipensisAnd the The largest bacteria by far in the world.

Both are sulfur-oxidizing bacteria with a filamentous structure, of unusual size in this type of organism. In addition, they both contain a large vacuole, the key behind their large size and the specificity that encapsulates their DNA.

This membranous pouch allows these bacteria to make better use of energy, unlike other prokaryotic cells.

Suggested video

complicit silence? The Prosecutor remained silent in the questioning of Pedro Castillo
complicit silence? The Prosecutor remained silent during the questioning of the Prosecutor, Pedro Castillo, Maria Karwajulka, kept silent during the financial interrogation of Pedro Castillo. In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture is unable to purchase urea. Also, President Castillo may be investigated. Ukrainian forces take orders from a key eastern location.

More Stories

Poverty, ignorance and science-based decisions

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

ETECSA Santiago is committed to science and innovation • workers

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Love, science and general education

1 day ago Mia Thompson

SECITI kicked off the conference cycle with an exhibition on science and power in the 21st century

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mental Health Days Award will be given at the Grand Awards Ceremony – Hero Companies

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Geothermal Energy – Ministry of Science and Innovation allocates $125 million to aid geothermal energy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Poverty, ignorance and science-based decisions

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom wins gold in the 50m freestyle. Added the 20th world title | Other sports | Sports

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to open the camera and the mobile is locked and take pictures in seconds

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

Visual Test 2022 | Only 10% did it in less than 8 seconds: Where’s the turtle? | puzzle | Challenge | Challenge | Facebook Viral | directions | directions | Peru | PE | Spain | EN | United States | USA | USA | Mexico | MX | Mexico

49 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda puts the army at the highest levels of combat readiness

57 mins ago Leland Griffith