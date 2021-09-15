Gavin Newsom: California said yes to science, immigrant rights and the future

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Governor Gavin Newsom has the support of California voters.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

After learning that my constituents California They categorically supported him to remain conservative, Gavin Newsom Celebrate the failed call I remember the elections.

In his first statements, Democrat Newsom, who according to the first results had a 2-to-1 advantage in votes, said through his social networks:

“Tonight, California voted no to cancel and Yes to: Science. Women’s rights. immigrant rights. Minimum salary. environment. our future.

We reject irony and intolerance We chose hope and progress. Thank you California.”

The impeachment election was a move promoted by Republican politicians and activists Which found a channel during the difficult months of the pandemic weakened Newsom, in addition to being implicated in some scandals.

Despite this, the majority of voters in the country’s most populous and powerful state sent a strong message against Donald Trump’s imprint, something President Joe Biden confirmed Monday in Long Beach as he accompanied Newsom to the conclusion of his campaign.

On Tuesday evening, the governor also spoke with his followers in Sacramento, the state capital.

I am humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians who exercised their basic right to vote And they overwhelmingly expressed themselves by rejecting division, rejecting cynicism, rejecting much of the negativity that has characterized our politics in this country for so many years,” Newsom said.

