Germany can restrict public life for unvaccinated people

The Germany government The federal states will decide the implementation restrictions In the public life of the unvaccinated or recovered, according to a draft agreement reported by the Berlin daily daily mirror.

The Acting Counsel will meet on Thursday, Angela Merkel, the heads of “states” to agree on measures against the fourth wave of the pandemic, which left New daily high From 52,826 injuries in the last 24 hours, and a record weekly incidence rate of 319.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

According to a draft under which you can access daily mirrorwill be planted Measures “2G” (vaccinated, cured, for short in German) for the entire country, which means that to get to a large part of the interior, a negative test will not be enough.

only then to feed And healing access to cultural, sports and leisure activities, as well as restaurants, bars and services that indicate proximity to the customer such as hairdressers.

These measures They are already in force In different regions of the country, including the capital or federal states such as Bavaria and Saxony.

According to the same source, the German government also expects, if a certain limit is exceeded recovery threshold, “2G Plus” can be implemented at the regional level, which means that even people who have been vaccinated and recovered must submit negative tests.

In addition, the central government and Federal states They intend to extend beyond November 25, when the extraordinary law linked to the pandemic ends, the ability of “countries” to enact other measures, such as closing schools and nurseries.

This will be possible because the bill to combat pandemic Presented in the Bundestag by the parties negotiating the future coalition government, which is expected to be approved on Thursday, include: corresponding condition which confers this capacity on “states”.

This project aims to replace the law that Regulating the epidemic situation national in scope and has been harshly criticized by Christian Democrats, who will move from Government For the opposition and those who advocate the extension of the state of emergency.

With information from EFE