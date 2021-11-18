Germany can restrict public life for unvaccinated people

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The Germany government The federal states will decide the implementation restrictions In the public life of the unvaccinated or recovered, according to a draft agreement reported by the Berlin daily daily mirror.

The Acting Counsel will meet on Thursday, Angela Merkel, the heads of “states” to agree on measures against the fourth wave of the pandemic, which left New daily high From 52,826 injuries in the last 24 hours, and a record weekly incidence rate of 319.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

According to a draft under which you can access daily mirrorwill be planted Measures “2G” (vaccinated, cured, for short in German) for the entire country, which means that to get to a large part of the interior, a negative test will not be enough.

Berlin Germany). Photo by EFE / EPA / FILIP SINGER

only then to feed And healing access to cultural, sports and leisure activities, as well as restaurants, bars and services that indicate proximity to the customer such as hairdressers.

These measures They are already in force In different regions of the country, including the capital or federal states such as Bavaria and Saxony.

According to the same source, the German government also expects, if a certain limit is exceeded recovery threshold, “2G Plus” can be implemented at the regional level, which means that even people who have been vaccinated and recovered must submit negative tests.

COVID-19 recovery in Germany transmission tests. Photo by EFE
COVID-19 recovery in Germany transmission tests. Photo by EFE

In addition, the central government and Federal states They intend to extend beyond November 25, when the extraordinary law linked to the pandemic ends, the ability of “countries” to enact other measures, such as closing schools and nurseries.

This will be possible because the bill to combat pandemic Presented in the Bundestag by the parties negotiating the future coalition government, which is expected to be approved on Thursday, include: corresponding condition which confers this capacity on “states”.

This project aims to replace the law that Regulating the epidemic situation national in scope and has been harshly criticized by Christian Democrats, who will move from Government For the opposition and those who advocate the extension of the state of emergency.

With information from EFE

More Stories

Nicaragua’s judiciary supports Ortega’s expulsion of Nicaragua from the Organization of American States

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Logical puzzle | 96% did not overcome this viral challenge: Socks should be located without the red heels in the photo | visual puzzle | Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

They reject the accusation in the Senate of Chile

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Americans don’t listen to Joe Biden now

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Germany ready to return to ‘home office’ before new wave of COVID-19

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

King of Spain encourages preservation of Ibero-American consensus despite differences

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Palliative care patients: ‘Need anesthesia’

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Checo” Pérez, to be shown on CDMX

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

PS5 celebrates its first anniversary with a video in Mexico

60 mins ago Leo Adkins

Germany can restrict public life for unvaccinated people

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

HBO Ratings in the US: Top 10 most watched series today, Wednesday, November 17

1 hour ago Leland Griffith