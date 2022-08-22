Germany, UK and US demand ‘avoid military operations’ at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant | world | Dr..

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden on Sunday (08.21.2022) called for a military “containment” around Ukraine’s nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, the largest in Europe and occupied by Russia.

In a telephone call, the leaders demanded that an inspectors mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency visit the site “as soon as possible to determine the state of the security systems,” according to a joint statement.

The escalation of fighting around a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has raised the specter of a disaster worse than Chernobyl. Both warring countries blame each other for the attacks.

On Friday, the French government said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the visit of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The four Western leaders also agreed, Sunday, to “maintain the support of Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression” and “the need to avoid military operations near the factory” in Zaporizhia.

In addition, they discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to enhance support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and limit Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.

