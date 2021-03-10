Gina Rodriguez and Netflix team up on “Lost Ollie” | The United States Gazette

Angels, (EFE News). Gina Rodriguez will star in “Lost Ollie”, a Netflix series aimed at family audiences that mixes animation and real action.

The Latin actress will share the scenes with Jake Johnson (“New Girl”, 2011-2018) and with the young Kessler Talbot.

In addition to the real-life actors, Lost Ollie will feature the voices of Jonathan Grove, Mary J. Blige and Tim Blake Nelson in the animated part of the series.

“The story of Lost Ollie is the story of the epic adventure of a lost game that searches the country for the boy who lost her,” Netflix said today in the newspaper “Netflix”: “It is also the story of the boy who lost more than his best friend.” Release.

The digital giant also explained that this project is a “touching journey” inspired by the book “Ulysse’s Odyssey” by William Joyce.

Shannon Tendel is the inventor of this Peter Ramsey series.

Rodriguez is best known in the United States for “Jane the Virgin” (2014-2019), and has recently participated in several films such as “Miss Bala” (2019) by Kathryn Hardwicke or “Kajillionaire” by Miranda Tammuz.

In recent weeks, two new projects have been revealed that Spanish women will take part in.

On the other hand, Rodriguez will star alongside Zachary Levy (“Shazam!”, 2019) in the Amazon adventure comedy “Lost And Found”.

For this same company, she will be working on “I Want You Back”, a very romantic and choral comedy film in which she will be accompanied by Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto and Clark Baku.

