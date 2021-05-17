Gonzalo Higuain starred with two goals in Inter Miami ‘victory over Cincinnati in the NBA

16 mins ago Sharon Hanson

the brothers Higuain You pass a wonderful gift in United State. With a similar appearance in their beard and baldness, they are different from what they have done all their lives: one attending and the other a smooch.

This was the case in the last show for Inter MiamiImposed by 3 a 2 against Cincinnati Under the sixth date of the tournament football League (MLS). At this meeting, Gonzalo Higuain He became a character today thanks to him Two goals.

Former striker in River And from The Argentine was chosen Score a goal every time, after the opening Break Chia; While the home team reached a temporary tie through Alvaro Barial (Former midfielder from Velez Sarsfield) and who Nick Haglund.

In the Inter victory, there were two other players who had the past in millionaire: Cannons Leandro Gonzalez Perez And the midfield player Federico Higuain; Plus the attacker entered Julian Carranza (Formerly Banfield) in the second half. For this part, Cincinnati It is also counted from among the forward headlines Luciano Acosta’s photo (Formerly Boca and Estudiantes de la Plata).

In other matches on Sunday, Kansas City Crush to 3 a 0 a VancouverWhich cleared the way for the defender in the second half Eric Godoy (Formerly Tigre, Belgrano de Cordoba and Colón de Santa Fe).

What’s more, New Britain, With the initial post forward Gustavo Pooh (Like River Plate and Racing, among others), he won Columbus Crew to From 1 to 0, it ranks at the top of his lecture.

While Orlando CityVisiting and with ownership Rodrigo Schlegel (Former Racing defender), beat DC United to 1 a 0. The Argentine coach Hernan Pablo Losada, In charge of the local team, offered admission in the second half to his compatriot Yamil Asad (Former Velez Sarsfield midfielder) And at the end of the day Seattle Sounders Imposed as sweetener by 2 a 0 On Los Angeles With a lot of Xavier Areaga s refrigerator Smith To break up its drive in Western conference.

Key positions

Eastern ConferenceNew England: 11 Pontus; Orlando City 9; New York FC, Atlanta United, Montreal, Philadelphia E Inter Miami, 8.

Western conference: Seattle Sounders, 17 unidades; Los Angeles Galaxy, 12 years old; Colorado and Kansas City10; SJ Earthquakes, 9; Houston Dynamo, 8J Real Salt Lake, 7.

