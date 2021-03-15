Good Girls Season 4: When the new season arrives on Netflix

The Good Girls Series Has Finally Kicked Off its fourth season on NBC, but when will it hit Netflix?

March 15, 2021 1:16 hours

Fourth season of good girls He began to be transported through a canal NBC, But all users of the platform Netflix They were wondering when is Season 4 coming?

Good Girls Season 4: When Does Netflix Premiere?

Season 4 of Good Girls began on NBC last week on Sunday, March 7, but this network is only available to those who live in the United States and in their native language only.

Fans around the world or in our case Latin America and Spain are wondering what date is available on Netflix, where the first three seasons are.

Unfortunately, non-Netflix series usually appear a few months after the end of the season on which they are airing. But, check out our new batch trailer below.

This means that the fourth season of Good Girls is expected to go live in August or September.

However, this will likely depend on when NBC Season 4 ends. Because thanks to the epidemic, TV series around the world delayed filming, but instead of delaying the show, the creators decided to boycott it.