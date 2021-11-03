Google has removed one of the best features of Chromecast

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

Android 12, the new version of Google’s operating system, comes with limitations that may be related to a legal patent issue between Mountain View and Sonos. It seems the possibility Chromecast volume control Via smartphone is no longer available.

Google Chromecast owners have started reporting the ‘bug’ through the forum IssueTracker When their devices received Android 12, which was It was officially launched last October. However, the ability to adjust the volume remotely appears to have been discontinued since the beta versions. Initially, Google stated that it was intentionally deactivated, and confirmed that it will be activated again in the next beta versions. Now, a company employee confirms it Restricted due to ‘legal issue’.

Sorry for the trouble.
We didn’t want to make such a bad change, but we had to do it to address a legal issue.
We have worked on a fix to mitigate the situation, and it will be included in 12.1.

The feature continues to appear in the interface, but faint, so it cannot be used. It is not known, at the moment, whether Google will activate it again or implement a new function for controlling the media player through a smartphone.

Is this one of the patents that Google allegedly stole from Sonos?

More Stories

How to install WhatsApp chats on iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

google chrome | The trick to install browser extensions on Android mobile phones | Applications | google | Mobile phones | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Genshin Impact fans celebrated the return of the Hu Tao – Kudasai banner

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to unlock the secret playable character in the second DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Is it true that dark mode saves your cell phone power?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

These are the six games leaving Xbox Game Pass in mid-November

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

+ Apple Fitness, the comprehensive exercise program

25 mins ago Mia Thompson

Tsitsipas retires due to discomfort in Paris | Sports

26 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google has removed one of the best features of Chromecast

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

In the chase, a man jumps into the river from a 17-meter bridge

31 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Pentagon: China’s nuclear power is growing rapidly the United States

33 mins ago Leland Griffith