Guanzhou’s arrival in the games

Sergio Scarello Confirmed after the match against United State, in which the national team fell 83-76, the Final list from Spain to Tokyo Olympics. This was announced by the national coach Juancho Hernángómez It’s just in time to be in Japan, where the medical and technical bodies think his shoulder may be ready to start the games. that’s how they are Dario Brizuela, Pierre Oriola and Xabi Lopez Arostegui Who will not travel with the team to the games.





“Guanzhou will be. It worked well and I want to thank the wolves for their mentality and behaviour. Dario, Xavi and Pierre are leaving usTo whom we thank him for everything they contributed,” the coach confirmed in the press conference after the last preparatory match.





In this way, Spain will have a strong team of twelve players to fight for medals, once basketball does not agree to increase the participation quota, which other team sports have done. Paw Gasol Will act as a leader to choose with Rudy Fernandez, Sergio Rodriguez, Ricky Rubio, Victor Claver, Marc Gasol, Willy Hernangomez, Osman Garuba, Alberto Abaldi, Alex Abrenz, Sergio Lull, Juancho Hernángómez.

The basketball team was the last to be revealed. In this way, Spain already knows the full name of 340 athletes, 321 absolute participants and 19 others due to quota increase in their various sports, which will be in the Tokyo Olympics that officially start on Friday.



