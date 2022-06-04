Guatemala’s president has not yet decided whether to attend the Summit of the Americas

Guatemalan president, Alexander Giamattihas not decided whether to participate in top of the americas Which will be held in the United States next week, according to an official source.

Guatemala’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mario Piccaro, confirmed that “it has not happened yet confirmed Giamatti’s trip to the regional meeting continues and he confirmed that they are ‘evaluating all options’.

minister foreign relations andIn statements to a radio station, he explained that Guatemala “will undoubtedly be represented at the summit” by a “high-level” delegation.

Pekaru, for his part, will travel to Meeting Regional, as confirmed to reporters Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Central American country.

May 17 last Giamatti At a public event that the United States “will not invite” him to the Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June 6-10 in AngelsUnited State.

In the same speech, the president emphasized: “I already what or what To say I’m not going ‘to the top.

However, on May 23, the government stated that the White House had officially invited her to the event, but so far it has not confirmed that she will attend the event.

The relationship between United State s Guatemala The situation deteriorated on May 16 with the re-election of Attorney General and Chief Public Prosecutor Consuelo Porras for another four-year term by decision of Giamatti.

Boras was penalized in September 2021 for United State Amid accusations of “obstruction” of justice in high-impact cases in Guatemala, the State Department labeled Boras’ re-election a “step back for democracy” in the country.

Added to the tension between the two countries is an international interview in which Giamatti said that he would demand the country’s exit from Iraq. United State for International Development (USAID, in English) and accused the North American country of seeking to overthrow him.

Giamatti’s statements were recorded in A an interview It was revealed in the last week of May by the American Heritage Foundation, specifically in an article signed by representatives of the entity, Matthew Haider and Mike Gonzalez.

In the post signed by Haider and Gonzalez, Giamatti states, during an April 26 interview with both, that the US ambassador to Guatemala, William Pope‘meeting with indigenous leaders’ in an attempt to ‘overthrow’ their government.

About the relationship with the United States

Guatemala’s foreign minister said, “We have a dialogue at the highest level with United Stateand that I “always repeated that our sovereignty is non-negotiable.”

“But today we have the best dialogue with United State. We are doing very well. And the Secretary of State indicated that we are working this week with Ambassador (William) Pope.

“We can have differences like Which country, but the important thing in diplomacy is the fact that today we are a democracy,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Without it, the Summit of the Americas will take place CubaAnd the Venezuela s Nicaraguawho were not invited to the regional event hosted by the United States.

With information from EFE